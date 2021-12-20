Premier League: Chelsea are sinking and fast - 5 things we learnt from Matchweek 18

By extension, the biggest lessons were learnt off-pitch with increased calls for Premier League players to get vaccinated (or take booster shots) and an ominous sign that teams might be forced into bubbles again and stadiums might become empty during a fixture-packed festive period as Covid-19 continues to ravage the English Premier League.

In any case, the four matches on show involved all Top 4 sides so there was enough excitement to go round as teams hunker down in readiness for a proper title push.

Manchester City and Arsenal picked up impressive wins whilst Liverpool and Chelsea lost ground on the Citizens by losing two apiece from their respective matches. Here are five things we learnt from Matchday 18 of the Premier League.

1. Manchester City have laid down the gauntlet

It was the best possible week for Pep Guardiola and his band of swashbuckling City players, once again beating one of the bottom-dwellers into submission. City followed up a mid-week 7-0 clobbering of Leeds United with another 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday to stay top of the table.

Matches such as this are the bread and butter for Guardiola's side, the hallmark of a team that seeks to win the title by setting an example with the lower-placed sides whilst striking fear into other contenders around them. Eleven goals scored, none conceded; during a congested December period, is the perfect statement of intent from City.

2. Signs of revival at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur might have inadvertently been helped by a devastating scourge of coronavirus within their ranks. Playing their first match in two weeks, the Covid-induced break seems to have given the Lilywhites the opportunity to reset.

Antonio Conte's men took the game to Liverpool, playing like a team with the advantage of fresh legs, renewed minds, and a different mentality. Though the Italian coach got his team to grind out results in his previous games, barring the anomaly against NS Mura, Sunday's game against Liverpool is the earliest evidence of the prospect of this Tottenham side under Conte.

Whilst physical training was impossible, one can be almost certain that a full-throttle manager such as Conte would have devised ways to drill his coaching philosophies into the Tottenham players despite being isolated. A two-week break before Christmas in the Premier League is a near-blessing even under these circumstances. Talk about making lemonades out of lemons.

3. Chelsea are sinking and fast

Sunday's 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers was the third time in four matches that Chelsea have dropped points in the League in a wretched December for the Blues. That is just five points out of a possible 12 for Thomas Tuchel's side.

While keeping a clean sheet (the first time in six matches) and the return of Ngolo Kante and Mateo Kovacic might be seen as positives from the match, there is little to cheer about for the Blues after another disappointing outing. The real danger is that they are further losing touch in the title race.

Manchester City and Liverpool are the seasoned title contenders from recent seasons and they have shown they can get through the patchy December period, barring an unprecedented crisis. The Blues are now three points behind Liverpool (could have been five) and six points behind Manchester City after the latest round of matches.

We have seen that when either Liverpool or Manchester City take a grasp of the table going into the new year, they do not often let go. One or two more indifferent performances and Chelsea might be effectively out of the title race. The Blues are sinking and fast but Tuchel still has time to plan a rescue.

4. Arsenal can hope again

Neither Covid-19 outbreaks nor an out-of-favour captain is not enough to hold back a flying Arsenal side under Mikel Arteta at the moment. A third league win in a row and favourable ties against Norwich City and Wolves have Gunners fans dreaming of an extended stay in the Top 4 till at least the New Year.

While it is pretty early to tip or dream of a return to the bright light of the UEFA Champions League at the end of the season, Arteta's side have responded well to back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Everton in admirable fashion. Powered by a young and overachieving squad including Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Emile Smith Rowe; the Gunners' can hope again of a finish in Europe.

5. Redemption for Kane and Alli

Ahead of the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Conte stated that Harry Kane might be jolted back to life when he faces his Golden Boot opponent from last season in Mohamed Salah. And so it did.

The England Captain was amongst the goals again, scoring just his second goal in the league this season. Though Kane was culpable for missing some gilt-edged chances, Conte will be pleased that his striker is getting into positions to have these opportunities after a lethargic and barren run so far.