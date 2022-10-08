WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Chelsea fans praise Potter and Kepa after Wolves thrashing

Blues fans want their manager to keep starting Kepa over Edouard Mendy following their team's win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Social media reactions as Chelsea defeated Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday
In the Premier League, Chelsea welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2022.

Graham Potter was hoping to build on the Blues' midweek win in the Champions League when they faced Wolves who had just dismissed coach Bruno Lage earlier in the week.

The Blues dominated the opening stages of the game creating some decent chances for themselves.

However, the hosts failed to convert any of those chances in the opening 30 minutes of the encounter.

And Wolves managed to a few chances as well but it was the hosts who finally opened the scoring just before the half-time whistle.

Kai Havertz scored for Chelsea in the first half against Wolves in the Premier League
Mason Mount fizzled a cross into the penalty area and Kai Havertz was able to guide his header over Jose Sa and into the net to give Chelsea the deserved 1-0 lead.

Havertz's late strike was the difference between both teams at the break as Wolves hoped to launch a comeback in the second period.

However, it was the Blues who extended their advantage in the second half after Christian Pulisic combined with Mason Mount, and then dinked a left-footed finish from a tight angle in the 54th minute.

Christian Pulisic doubled Chelsea's lead in the second half
The Blues continued to dominate as they searched for a third in the second half, with Wolves looking unlikely to respond to either of the goals on the afternoon.

And the visitor's woes compounded more as Chelsea added a third after a beautiful strike from second-half substitute Armando Broja in the 90th minute

In the end it finished in favour of Graham Potter's men who were absolutely dominant as they recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers who have now slipped to 18th position in the league standings.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was impressive for Chelsea in their win against Wolves on Saturday
Following the result for Chelsea Blues fans took to social media to praise their coach as well as their goalkeeper Kepa after an impressive showing.

Here are some of the reactions below:

