Premier League celebrates Jay-Jay Okocha to mark Black History Month

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The former Super Eagles captain is one of the players the Premier League has honoured to mark black history month.

Jay-Jay Okocha was a fan favourite during his time at Bolton
Jay-Jay Okocha was a fan favourite during his time at Bolton

Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is the latest player the Premier League is celebrating to mark black history month.

Read Also

Black history month is a month reserved to celebrate important people and events that concerns Africans in the diaspora.

While it is celebrated in February in the United States of America, the United Kingdom marks it in October.

Not to be left out, the Premier League has been celebrating iconic black players who left a mark on the league, with Okocha the latest to be celebrated.

On the league's official Twitter account, Okocha's highlight reel was posted with the caption: So good they named him twice, Jay Jay Okocha was pure joy to watch, an artist with the ball at his feet

Okocha was one of the most talented African players to play in the English top flight. The former Fenerbahce man arrived in the league in 2002, joining Bolton Wanderers from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Jay-Jay Okocha was a one-time captain for Bolton and scored 18 goals in 142 games while at the club
Jay-Jay Okocha was a one-time captain for Bolton and scored 18 goals in 142 games while at the club Getty Images

During his time at Bolton, he wowed Premier League fans with trickery and magic on the ball. The ex-Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder man left opponents embarrassed with his incredible dribbling skill on the ball.

Okocha was a cult hero to Premier League fans during his four-year stay in the league. He was voted Bolton's best player to play at the Reebok Stadium.

In his first season, he single-handedly helped the Trotters avoid relegation. During his time at the club, Bolton maintained their Premier League status and reached the League Cup final.

Okocha made 124 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 24 goals for Bolton and assisting another 11. He left the league in 2006 to join Hull City in the Skybet Championship.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

'How did United win us?' - Reactions as Arsenal thrash Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League

'How did United win us?' - Reactions as Arsenal thrash Bodø/Glimt in the Europa League

'We were too static'- Ten Hag reveals what changed for Man Utd against Omonia Nicosia

'We were too static'- Ten Hag reveals what changed for Man Utd against Omonia Nicosia

Super Eagles land international friendly with another World Cup-bound team

Super Eagles land international friendly with another World Cup-bound team

Premier League celebrates Jay-Jay Okocha to mark Black History Month

Premier League celebrates Jay-Jay Okocha to mark Black History Month

Reactions as Manchester United fans beg Anthony Martial to 'stay fit' after win vs Omonia

Reactions as Manchester United fans beg Anthony Martial to 'stay fit' after win vs Omonia

Stats show that Alex Iwobi is a better player than Bruno Fernandes this season

Stats show that Alex Iwobi is a better player than Bruno Fernandes this season

Trending

Simone Inzaghi bemoans Inter's defeat to Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
PREMIER LEAGUE

Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot