Premier League celebrates Jay-Jay Okocha to mark Black History Month

Black history month is a month reserved to celebrate important people and events that concerns Africans in the diaspora.

Premier League celebrates Okocha as a black icon

While it is celebrated in February in the United States of America, the United Kingdom marks it in October.

Not to be left out, the Premier League has been celebrating iconic black players who left a mark on the league, with Okocha the latest to be celebrated.

On the league's official Twitter account, Okocha's highlight reel was posted with the caption: So good they named him twice, Jay Jay Okocha was pure joy to watch, an artist with the ball at his feet

Okocha in the Premier League

Okocha was one of the most talented African players to play in the English top flight. The former Fenerbahce man arrived in the league in 2002, joining Bolton Wanderers from Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

Getty Images

During his time at Bolton, he wowed Premier League fans with trickery and magic on the ball. The ex-Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder man left opponents embarrassed with his incredible dribbling skill on the ball.

Okocha was a cult hero to Premier League fans during his four-year stay in the league. He was voted Bolton's best player to play at the Reebok Stadium.

In his first season, he single-handedly helped the Trotters avoid relegation. During his time at the club, Bolton maintained their Premier League status and reached the League Cup final.