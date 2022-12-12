PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa interested in Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi
Aston Villa are interested in signing FC Lorient striker Terem Moffi in the January transfer window, according to reports.
The 23-year-old Nigerian striker has started the season in blistering form, scoring 10 goals in 13 starts for the French side FC Lorient and his form has captured the attention of multiple clubs across Europe.
According to reports, Aston Villa have joined Crystal Palace and Brighton as possible landing destinations for Moffi. The Nigerian striker is also attracting interest from Borussia Monchengladbach as they prepare for the possible departure of forward Marcus Thuram.
Should Villa decide to follow through with their interest, they would be getting a certified goalscorer who is a handful for defenders. Although Moffi will have to compete with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings for a starting spot, the fact that Villa are heavily intent on recruiting somebody in that position means there is an opening in attack.
The strikers current deal at Lorient is set to expire in 2024 and it is believed that an offer of around €20million would be enough to secure his services
