PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa interested in Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi

The 23-year-old Nigerian striker has started the season in blistering form, scoring 10 goals in 13 starts for the French side FC Lorient and his form has captured the attention of multiple clubs across Europe.

According to reports, Aston Villa have joined Crystal Palace and Brighton as possible landing destinations for Moffi. The Nigerian striker is also attracting interest from Borussia Monchengladbach as they prepare for the possible departure of forward Marcus Thuram.

Should Villa decide to follow through with their interest, they would be getting a certified goalscorer who is a handful for defenders. Although Moffi will have to compete with Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings for a starting spot, the fact that Villa are heavily intent on recruiting somebody in that position means there is an opening in attack.