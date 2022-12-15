ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa eye Super Eagles striker

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu could be on his way out of Genk, with Aston Villa emerging as an option for him.

Aston Villa eye Super Eagles striker
Aston Villa eye Super Eagles striker

Super Eagles and Genk striker Paul Onuachu has been linked to several clubs after Genk's sporting director announced the club would be willing to let him leave if a good offer came.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Aston Villa are amongst the clubs vying for his signature and could make a move for the 28-year-old as early as January.

The Premier League club have been monitoring the striker for a while now, and they reportedly made inquiries about the striker last summer.

Their interests have resurfaced with the club looking into the market to back new manager Unai Emery.

Aston Villa hired former Arsenal manager Unai Emery after firing Steven Gerrard over unfavourable results.

The club has big ambitions and wants to compete for European places, and have invested as such, bringing in forwards like Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Phillippe Coutinho and Emil Buendia over the past season.

The Birmingham-based club have not seen their investments pay out, after finishing 14th last season, with their new striker Ings scoring only eight goals in all competitions.

A Villa fan looks sad - Aston Villa - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - Birmingham
A Villa fan looks sad - Aston Villa - Barclays Premier League - Villa Park - Birmingham AFP

They currently sit 12th on the premier league table, they rank 14th for goals scored in the Premier League this season, and the two senior strikers on their books, Ings and Olly Watkins have only managed seven league goals amongst themselves.

Onuachu signed for Genk in 2019 for £6 million, he has yielded a huge return on investment for the Belgian side scoring 82 goals in 127 games.

Onuachu celebrating a goal for Genk
Onuachu celebrating a goal for Genk AFP

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals from 10 starts in the league this season, almost double the number from Aston Villa's strikers.

Onuachu might be the signing Villa need to get their ambitions back on track.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Fernando Santos leaves Portugal as its most successful manager (Shutterstock)

    VIDEO: Watch emotional tribute to Fernando Santos as Portugal confirm exit

  • Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 highest-paid sports athletes of 2022

  • Nigeria's flying eagles

    AFCON U20: Flying Eagles beats Wikki Tourists

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Watch emotional tribute to Fernando Santos as Portugal confirm exit

VIDEO: Watch emotional tribute to Fernando Santos as Portugal confirm exit

AFCON U20: Flying Eagles beats Wikki Tourists

AFCON U20: Flying Eagles beats Wikki Tourists

Wayne Rooney wants to fight Olajide Williams

Wayne Rooney wants to fight Olajide Williams

REPORT: Portugal coach set to leave after World Cup exit

REPORT: Portugal coach set to leave after World Cup exit

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa eye Super Eagles striker

PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa eye Super Eagles striker

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Paul Onuachu, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

Leeds look to Aina to replace failing Firpo

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite bookmaker

BETTING: Five bettors tell us their favourite bookmaker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Social media reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's post World Cup message

LeBron James, Pele, Mbappe, others react to Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional message following Portugal's World Cup exit

Former Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan is credited with one of the most famous penalty misses of all time

3 biggest penalty misses in World Cup history

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches Scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches N10,000 scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday

FIFA confirm release of the 2022 World Cup Official Soundtrack

QATAR 2022: Davido, Nicki Minaj, others confirmed as FIFA announce launch of World Cup 2022™ first-ever Official Soundtrack