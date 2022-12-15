PREMIER LEAGUE: Aston Villa eye Super Eagles striker

Aston Villa are amongst the clubs vying for his signature and could make a move for the 28-year-old as early as January.

The Premier League club have been monitoring the striker for a while now, and they reportedly made inquiries about the striker last summer.

Their interests have resurfaced with the club looking into the market to back new manager Unai Emery.

Aston Villa needs a striker

Aston Villa hired former Arsenal manager Unai Emery after firing Steven Gerrard over unfavourable results.

The club has big ambitions and wants to compete for European places, and have invested as such, bringing in forwards like Danny Ings, Leon Bailey, Phillippe Coutinho and Emil Buendia over the past season.

The Birmingham-based club have not seen their investments pay out, after finishing 14th last season, with their new striker Ings scoring only eight goals in all competitions.

They currently sit 12th on the premier league table, they rank 14th for goals scored in the Premier League this season, and the two senior strikers on their books, Ings and Olly Watkins have only managed seven league goals amongst themselves.

Is Onuachu the answer for Aston Villa?

Onuachu signed for Genk in 2019 for £6 million, he has yielded a huge return on investment for the Belgian side scoring 82 goals in 127 games.

The 28-year-old has scored 13 goals from 10 starts in the league this season, almost double the number from Aston Villa's strikers.