PREMIER LEAGUE: Arteta provides update on Gabriel Jesus injury after Arsenal's 3-0 win over Lyon

Arsenal defeated Lyon 3-0 in the Dubai Supercup without the injured Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal defeated Lyon 3-0 in a friendly match in Dubai on Thursday, with the players not involved in the World Cup in Qatar beginning their preparations for the return of the Premier League later this month. All three goals at the Al Maktoum Stadium were scored in the first half. Gabriel opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a header from a corner, while Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira added scored two quick goals in the 33rd and 39th minutes respectively.

Arsenal will be without striker Gabriel Jesus when competitive action resumes after he underwent surgery for a knee injury suffered while playing for Brazil in a group-stage match against Cameroon. While no official timetable has been set for his return, it is estimated that he will be sidelined for around three months.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke after the friendly win over Lyon
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke after the friendly win over Lyon AFP

"We know that he needed some intervention in the knee," Arteta said after the win over Lyon. "We'll have to take it day by day, week by week and see [where] it takes us."

