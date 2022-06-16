Vieira welcomes Arteta to Selhurst in crunch opener as Arsenal's full fixtures revealed

A top-four finish is expected to be Mikel Arteta's primary target once again as he looks to continue his rebuild at the Emirates this season.

Pulse Nigeria

The Gunners have already completed the signing of 19-year-old forward Marquinhos, from Sao Paulo on a 'long-term' contract, their first official arrival in the summer transfer window as per Daily Mail after French striker Alexander Lacazette's contract expired , with the 31-year-old returnng back to Lyon.

The Gunners kick off the season away at Selhurst Park to play their club legend - Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace side, on Friday, August 5 before they host Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City the following weekend.

The first derby with Tottenham comes in October at the Emirates Stadium before the return date in January.

Twitter

Mikel Arteta's men will also travel to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Saturday, September 9 before hosting Erik Ten Hag's side later in January.

The Gunners will renew their derby rivalry with Chelsea when they play at Stamford Bridge in November before hosting Thomas Tuchel's team in April.

Arsenal will also play Liverpool in October, before the reverse fixture in April with their final game of the season coming against Wolves at the Emirates.

Arsenal Full Premier League fixture list

05/08/2022 20:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal (8:00pm Nigerian Time)

13/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/08/2022 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

27/08/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

30/08/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Aston Villa (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

03/09/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

10/09/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Everton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

17/09/2022 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/10/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City (7:45pm Nigerian Time)

22/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

29/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

05/11/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

12/11/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/12/2022 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

31/12/2022 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

02/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

21/01/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/02/2023 15:00 Everton v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/02/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/02/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

25/02/2023 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

04/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

11/03/2023 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

18/03/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

01/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

08/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

15/04/2023 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

22/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal (8:00pm Nigerian Time)

29/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

06/05/2023 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

13/05/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton (3:00pm Nigerian Time)

20/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (3:00pm Nigerian Time)