PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal lose to Juventus in final warm-up before Premier League resumes

The game began with Arsenal dominating proceedings but failing to make any real headway. Eddie Nketiah again started up front and provided very little in terms of an attacking threat.

Juventus broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with the help of a Granit Xhaka own goal. The Arsenal midfielder headed a cross into his own net.

Arsenal vs Juventus second half

After Arsenal failed to provide a response in the second half, The Serie A giants confirmed their victory with a second goal. In stoppage time, England Under-20 winger Samuel Iling-Junior took a shot that deflected in off Rob Holding to make it 2-0 to Juventus.