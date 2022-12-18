PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal lose to Juventus in final warm-up before Premier League resumes
Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat to Juventus on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium in their final friendly game before the return of the Premier League
The game began with Arsenal dominating proceedings but failing to make any real headway. Eddie Nketiah again started up front and provided very little in terms of an attacking threat.
Juventus broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time with the help of a Granit Xhaka own goal. The Arsenal midfielder headed a cross into his own net.
Arsenal vs Juventus second half
After Arsenal failed to provide a response in the second half, The Serie A giants confirmed their victory with a second goal. In stoppage time, England Under-20 winger Samuel Iling-Junior took a shot that deflected in off Rob Holding to make it 2-0 to Juventus.
Arsenal will host West Ham on Dec. 26 with a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
