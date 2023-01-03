ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal fans fume over transfer business following Newcastle stalemate

Gunners fans on social media have aired their frustrations with the current squad despite going eight points clear at the top of the summit.

Social Media Reactions as Arsenal held at home by Newcastle
Social Media Reactions as Arsenal held at home by Newcastle

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw against Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, January 3, 2023, in the 19th round of Premier League fixtures.

The Gunners were hoping to build on their lead at the top of the summit as the title race heats up with Mikel Arteta’s men currently in the driving seat.

The Gunners had the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to ten points with a victory at home, ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Chelsea on Thursday, January 5, 2022.

However, it looked far from an easy task all night with the Magpies themselves looking to leapfrog Man City in second place with a win.

It was a fiercely-contested first-half, with five yellow cards shown and both sides furious with the officiating at various points of the encounter.

Arsenal vs Newcastle
Arsenal vs Newcastle AFP

Arsenal created chances but lacked the cutting edge against an alert Newcastle defence.

The visitors grew into the match as well, and should have opened the scoring seconds before the half-time whistle after Kieran Trippier&rsquo;s corner was flicked on to Joelinton, who headed wide when completely free at the back post.

Arsenal vs Newcastle
Arsenal vs Newcastle AFP

Arsenal dominated the ball in the second-half but once more struggled to create much in the way of clear-cut chances.

Gabriel Martinelli came as close to opening the scoring in the final 10 minutes of the clash when he got across his man and flicked a header just wide of the far post from a corner.

Newcastle themselves had chances on the other end as Dan Burn&rsquo;s header from a corner nearly went beyond beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

The biggest chance of the half fell to Eddie Nketiah in the 88th minute, as he saw his low strike being save by an outstretched foot from Nick Pope to deny what could have been the winner for the hosts.

Arsenal vs Newcastle
Arsenal vs Newcastle AFP

In the end, both teams settled for a share of the spoils as arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the Premier League while Newcastle are just a point behind defending champions Manchester City.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Social Media Reactions
Arsenal vs Newcastle Social Media Reactions AFP

Following the result for Arsenal, here's how fans have reacted on social media. Screenshots below:

Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle Pulse Nigeria
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle Pulse Nigeria
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle Pulse Nigeria
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle Pulse Nigeria
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle Pulse Nigeria
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle Pulse Nigeria
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle
Social Media Reactions/Arsenal vs Newcastle AFP
