ADVERTISEMENT

PREMIER LEAGUE: Antonio Conte insists he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Antonio Conte has said he is happy at Tottenham but warned he will have to leave if he can no longer accept the club's chances of winning big trophies anytime soon

Antonio Conte has been questioned about his long-term commitment to Tottenham
Antonio Conte has been questioned about his long-term commitment to Tottenham

Antonio Conte has six months left on his contract and fans have now started to vent their anger at Conte and chairman, Daniel Levy after the poor run of form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Conte has a contract that expires at the end of the season and performances and results since the World Cup have cast fresh doubt on his long-term future. An unconvincing 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day was followed by an even worse performance in a 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa, leading to audible fury from supporters.

The aftermath of this saw the coach calling for realism about expectations given the resources at his disposal. He went as far as describing the top-four finish last season as a “miracle”.

Speaking before the visit to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Conte made it clear he remains on board with the “big challenge” assigned to him when he replaced Nuno Espírito Santo. He said a fundamental part for all concerned was to show patience in regards to how long it will take Spurs to land a major trophy, having not won anything since 2008.

Antonio Conte has given some assurances about his Tottenham future
Antonio Conte has given some assurances about his Tottenham future AFP

He again refused to say when that was likely to be and, for the first time, admitted he may well reach a point soon where he cannot continue to wait.

“My task is to help the club, to create a base, and then to try to improve,” he said. “If you say to me, the challenge for you is to win the Premier League, to win the Champions League, this is not the task in this moment.

“I signed a contract in November 2021 and found the club in a difficult position for many reasons. Now my task, I understood it very well is to help the club go in the right direction about the choices of the players, about the work, to organise and to create a foundation. This is my big challenge here. If I want to stay here, then I have to accept this. Otherwise, if I do not want to accept this, then I have to go.”

Spurs retain an option to extend his contract by 12 months and have reportedly spoken to him about a fresh deal that includes a £1m-per-year salary rise. The 53-year-old has given no indication regarding when he will make a decision on his future, the widely held belief being he will see how this campaign pans out.

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023. AFP

Spurs are fifth in the Premier League and into the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Milan. They begin their FA Cup campaign at home to Portsmouth on Saturday having exited the Carabao Cup at Nottingham Forest in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hits out at scandalous penalty decisions

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Mikel Arteta angry at ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions against Newcastle

  • Adamawa queen player battling with Edo Queens player for the ball

    NWFL resumes after yuletide break

  • Antonio Conte has been questioned about his long-term commitment to Tottenham

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Antonio Conte insists he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

Recommended articles

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mikel Arteta angry at ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions against Newcastle

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mikel Arteta angry at ‘scandalous’ penalty decisions against Newcastle

NWFL resumes after yuletide break

NWFL resumes after yuletide break

PREMIER LEAGUE: Antonio Conte insists he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

PREMIER LEAGUE: Antonio Conte insists he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo sets 55-point career high in Bucks win, Chikezie Okpala bags DPOG chain for Kings

COMMENT: Why Terem Moffi’s proposed move to Southampton is a bad idea

COMMENT: Why Terem Moffi’s proposed move to Southampton is a bad idea

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout as Moriba helps Valencia to Copa del Rey qualification

COPA DEL REY: Chukwueze scores in Villarreal rout as Moriba helps Valencia to Copa del Rey qualification

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

PREMIER LEAGUE: Partey stars in Arsenal draw, Iwobi and Ndidi underwhelming in poor defeats

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

empty

NPFL 2023: See the stadiums all 20 teams will play their home games this season