Premier League: Angry Everton fans demand removal of Club Chairman

Everton fans have written an open letter to the owner, Farhad Moshiri demanding major changes to be made at the club

Everton fans have asked Farhad Moshiri (L) to remove Bill Kenwright (R) from his position
An influential protest group, who also want chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale axed, fear that Club owner, Moshiri is losing interest in the club amid claims he may sell up. They insist he must answer a series of tough questions about his future plans and make sweeping changes to a board that has failed to deliver success on or off the pitch.

Everton are 17th in the Premier League table and need to improve AFP

The letter, says: “In nearly seven years since you acquired your initial shareholding you have persisted in retaining the current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. There is nothing in the governance, commercial, financial, and indeed footballing performance, that suggests they warrant continued employment.

&ldquo;As a result of huge losses and the squandering of resources, our competitive position declines on an annual basis in all respects. How can you justify their performance?&rdquo;

Formed a year ago, they have staged a series of protests at Everton, who narrowly avoided relegation in May and have made losses of £373m over the last three seasons despite the Moshiri £800m investment.

