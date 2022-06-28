Predicting Liverpool's record-signing's rating

Núñez is arguably Liverpool FC’s club-record signing, with his fee rising to a potential £85m - inclusive of add-ons.

Liverpool ensured the Uruguayan forward was brought in before allowing the prolific Senegalese Sadio Mane, leave for German giants Bayern Munich.

Núñez scored 26 goals and created four assists in 28 league games for Benfica last season.

Sofascore

But the real question remains how does Nunez's arrival really affect Liverpool's attack.

Personally, I would also like to Liverpool still possess one of the most decent attacks in the Premier League.

I mean you've got the likes of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and of course not forgetting the prolific Mo Salah.

Each of these guys are proven in their own right in various attacking departments be it creating goalscoring chances or even hitting the back of the net themselves.

Liverpool could feel maybe a bit less sufficient than it used to be with the exits of the electric Sadio Mane, their all-time clutch king Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino.

But hey, with the exception of Mane, both of the latter aren't as crucial to Klopp's side for majority of their stay.

I watched some clips of Núñez thanks to endless YouTube compilations from Liverpool's Fandom and I admit i was impressed. It sent me strong reminders about his fellow countryman and PSG legend Edinson Cavani.

AFP

Nunez is aggressive as he is versatile and could win games due to his decisiveness in and out of the box with his 6 feet stature and it's obvious to see why The Reds fans have been beaming with excitement since his arrival.

It's not just about the stellar break-out campaign that he had with Benfica, but also the manner of his goals: left foot, right foot, headers, curlers, outside the box shooting.

Even as some continue to question his price-tag, he's still a very promising talent.....and the good news for Liverpool? he's still only 23 with lots and lots time to improve his game and become even world-class.

I still doubt, he'd outscore Mo Salah in the same team, that's not saying you can't dare to dream but still......it's Mohamed Salah....like 'the Mohamed Salah!'.

A couple of football will be hoping EA end it on a high with this year's edition and while many football fans can get even excited based on the summer transfer business done by their clubs.

Others still wait with a promised hope of a decent addition, as Europe's top clubs seek to improve their squads going into the new season.

Liverpool fans however, can be happy with their club's transfer business so far this window.

In addition to Nunez, the Reds added two promising young talents in 18-year-old Scotland right-back Calvin Ramsay from Scottish side Aberdeen and 19-year-old Portuguese forward Fábio Carvalho from Premier league returnees Fulham.

Darwin Núñez FIFA 22 OPR Review

Nunez in particular is who the spotlight would no doubt be on as he attempts to adjust to one of the toughest leagues in world football.

Futbin

Nunez was awarded a 76 OPR for Benfica in FIFA 22 with 3 skill moves and 3 weak legs with a potential OPR of 87.

But let's look at his key stats: Pace and Physicality for which he was awarded 84 for both attributes.

So yeah, I did mention he could make bursting runs when he occupies a variety of roles in attack, be it as an inverted winger, false 9 or an out and out striker.

pulse senegal

And his towering physique was also very much put into consideration as well in that instance.

Other attributes that stood out was also his Shooting and Dribbling for which he was awarded 75 and 73 respectively.

Did I mention Nunez could also glide past opponents? If you didn't know it before, then you should know this now - the 23-year-old possesses a few tricks of his own as well and they normally come in handy when he's in tight situations especially on the touch-line.

His lowest attribute is his Defensive for which he was awarded 40 and his Passing for which he's given 69. Honestly, I can't argue with either of those at the moment but it certainly was a setback in that edition.

Nunez completes for that anyway with his extremely high-work rate in the game - always looking to make something happen for his team.

Darwin Núñez FIFA 23 OPR Prediction

After a stellar season with Benfica and his big-money move to Liverpool this summer, you can only bet that Nunez will get a massive upgrade in FIFA 23.

Now i'm certainly no soothsayer, but I made some predictions to his potential OPR in the next edition.

Nunez had a potential OPR of 87 in FIFA 22, and it's never hard to see him reaching close to that in FIFA 23.

76 to 87 will be a huge spike in Upgrade but i'm not sure EA are willing to gamble on it, not even to please Liverpool fans.

He would need to at least make a good impression in his first season in the Premier League, but make no mistake....his attributes will be upgraded massively.

Him making the switch to Liverpool alone is a big plus for his OPR.

Pulse Sports

For FIFA 23, Some of the key attributes expected to be upgraded is his Shooting and Physicality for which i predicted he could awarded 85 and 86 respectively.

For his Shooting - it's not out of place to add a +10 to his previous 75 especially after those impressive figures for his former side.

Physicality - a +2 upgrade or even more i expected no doubt. If you watched him last season, you'd certainly agree with an upgrade in that department.

Another key attribute that would most likely be upgraded in his pace to 86 (+2).

His Pace and Dribbling will no doubt be upgraded. I predict will be a +5 to his Dribbling from his previous stat while maybe a minimal addition to his Passing.

Nunez will no doubt maintain his intensive work-rate in the game, so there's nothing to worry about there neither is there really a need to worry about his Defensive.

In summary, Nunez could see a massive OPR upgrade of +11 i.e. from 76 to 85.

Twitter

Liverpool would no doubt be a formidable force in attack in the game generally and could still compete with the likes of PSG and Manchester City and even their European foes - Real Madrid.

Nunez's addition is Liverpool's clear statement of intent especially in the Premier league as they look to rival Manchester City after loosing out on the title by just one point.