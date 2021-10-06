Predicted Super Eagles starting lineup for the match against the Central African Republic in the 2022 World Cup qualifier

The team will square up against the Wild Beast of the Central African Republic in Lagos on Thursday.

A total of 22 players out of the 23 players invited for the match turned up for the team's first training session on Tuesday evening at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos.

The coaching crew, led by Gernot Rohr, divided the team into two sides of eleven after the usual stretches and joggings.

In a four-two-three-one formation, the coach's lineup of the possible eleven is as follows;

Francis Uzoho, Ola Aina, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Frank Onyeka, Joe Aribo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Chidera Ejuke, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen.

While Daniel Akpeyi, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Innocent Bonke, Shehu Abdullahi, Samuel Kalu, Ahmed Musa, Paul Onuachu and Taiwo Awoniyi trained as a team using the four-four-two formation.

This is the coach’s idea of the starting lineup on Thursday evening, as they prepare to get the maximum three points at stake.

The final selection of the starting eleven is determined by the coach based on certain criteria which include the player's form, fitness and how the player fits into the coach's matchday plan.

Here are the predicted first eleven for the game based on the players' performance from the Tuesday evening training, sticking with the four-three-two-one.

Goalkeeper

Although Okoye missed the first training session on Tuesday, he is expected to be back in training on Wednesday and be on the pitch on Thursday.

Defenders

The Super Eagles are expected to line up the same quartet that started in the first games against Liberia where the team kept a clean sheet.

Hence expect Aina, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Collins to be back against the players of the Central African Republic.

Midfielders

The Super Eagles will miss Ndidi and Iwobi, but Aribo is expected to make a return to the lineup after he missed out on the last game against Cape Verde in Mindelo due to the UK Covid-19 regulations.

It will be a straight fight between Bonke and Onyenka in choosing who will pair Aribo in the Defensive midfield.

But the fact that Bonke was around last time may swing it in his favor. The coach has the final say, but for now, we stick with Bonke.

Ihenacho will surely be the linkman behind the lone striker upfront while Ejuke and Simon charge from the wings.

Striker

Osimhen is the best fit for the position for now and he is the coach’s number choice for now.

The Super Eagles will have a 45 minutes training on Wednesday evening to finalize tactics and conclude on the final starting eleven for the match on Thursday.

The kick-off is 5 pm at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

