news

Every month, Pulse Sports come up with the Nigerian Players Power Ranking where we rank the top 50 Nigerian players of the month.

The monthly piece is done to recognise the performances of Nigerian players all over the world.

1. Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr)

The best Nigerian player at the moment despite little club actions. Ahmed Musa was Super Eagles bright spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, providing the most memorable moment of 2018 in Nigerian football with his brace against Iceland.

His performance at the World Cup earned him a big-money move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr where he also started with a bang, netting on his debut.

For the Super Eagles on Saturday, September 8, the 25-year-old continued from where he stopped at the World Cup and was Nigeria’s best player again in their 3-0 win over Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

2. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Since his move to Leicester City from Belgian club Genk in 2017, Wilfred Ndidi has been the most consistent Nigerian player.

His performances have seen him become one of the top midfielders in the Premier League. He put in a decent performance at the World Cup and has been ever-present in the Leicester City starting lineup this season.

3. Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray)

After bouncing back from an injury that halted his progress, Henry Onyekuru is clearly on course to hit the form that saw him become one of the most exciting young talents in Europe in 2016/2017.

Since joining Galatasaray on a loan move from Everton, Onyekuru has managed two goals in four league games for the Turkish giants and has gotten a recall back to the Super Eagles.

4. Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai)

Despite a disappointing World Cup campaign, Odion Ighalo has continued to be one of Nigeria’s best players in the last month.

He was made the scapegoat for Nigeria’s exit at the World Cup after missing some decent chances in the 1-2 loss to Argentina. But on return to his club Changchun Yatai in China, the striker has continued to bang in goals at the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Since he returned from the World Cup, the 29-year-old has scored nine league goals in 10 CSL games for Changchun Yatai.

5. Leon Balogun (Brighton)

Leon Balogun has had a great start in the Premier League with Brighton. He made his league debut for the Seagulls in their 3-2 win over Manchester United and also played 90 minutes and held his own against the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when they lost 0-1 away to Liverpool.

Balogun led the Super Eagles defence in the 3-0 win over Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

6. William Troost-Ekong (Udinese)

The Nigerian defender had a good month too, taking to the Serie A like a duck to water after his move from Turkish club Bursaspor to Udinese.

He started the season with a bang, scoring in Bursaspor 1-2 loss away to Fenerbahce in the opening week of the 2018/2019 Turkish Super Lig season. The next week, he was lining up for Udinese in the Serie A after signing for the Italian club.

Since then he has continued to impress at the back for Julio Velázquez-led side.

7. Emmanuel Bonaventure (Club Brugge)

Since the start of the 2018/2019 Belgian Pro League season, unknown Nigerian striker Emmanuel Bonaventure has been very impressive for Club Brugge.

In August, the 20-year-old scored in two consecutive games for Club Brugge. He netted in Club Brugge’s 5-3 win away at Zulte Waregem and before that, in their 2-1 win over Anderlecht.

8. John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva)

John Ogu has been one of the best Nigerian midfielders in recent years. In the last one month, he has continued to be solid for Hapoel Be’er Sheva. This season, he has played in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers and remains one of the important players at the club.

9. Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor)

Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has gradually gotten into form since the beginning of the current season and has been consistent fo far for Trabzonspor in Turkey. Just before the international break, Onazi scored in Trabzonspor’s 4-0 win over Galatasaray.

10: Alex Iwobi: (Arsenal)

After a disappointing World Cup, Iwobi has started the season well with Arsenal having been given a new contract as a sign of the faith shown on him by Unai Emery.

He was impressive for Arsenal in their 2-3 loss at Chelsea where he scored a goal and assisted another.

11. Anthony Nwakaeme (Trabzonspor)

Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme has had a fine start to life in Turkey with Trabzonspor helping them a huge 4-0 win over giants Galatasaray with a brace. Before his move to Turkey, he scored for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in a Europa League qualifier.

12. Iyayi Atiemwen (HNK Gorcica)

Very unknown in Nigeria and playing in the obscure the division two in Croatia, there is, however, no question to how good Iyayi Atiemwen has been in the past month. He has had three goals from six starts.

13. Philip Azango (AS Trencin)

Former Plateau United forward has been in good form for AS Trencin. He has made four appearances in the Slovak Super Liga but it is in the Europa League that he has been more impressive, his brace in the 4-0 thrashing of Feyenoord.

14. Ebere Eze (Queens Park-Rangers)

Nigerian forward Ebere Eze has been consistent so far this season with Queens Park-Rangers. The 20-year-old forward has played in all QPR’s games this season and managed a goal.

15. Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux)

Samuel Kalu is gradually adapted to his new club after his move from Belgian side Gent to Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The attacking midfielder has managed to catch the eye in his three appearances for Bordeaux, earning himself a first-time call-up to the Super Eagles. He made his Super Eagles debut in the 3-0 win over Seychelles where he was one of Nigeria’s best players.

16. Efe Ambrose (Hibernian)

Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose has been very consistent for Hibernian since the start of the season. He has also scored two goals in the Europa League for the Scottish side.

17. Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City)

It has taken Oghenekaro Etebo a little time to settle at his new club Stoke City but the Nigerian midfield has managed to put together some solid performance for the Potters.

18. Semi Ajayi (Rotherham)

Nigerian defender Semi Ajayi has been very solid for Rotherham in the English Championship so far this season. Due to injuries, Ajayi has been made to play the defensive midfield role where he has also impressed. He also got a first-time call-up to the Super Eagles ahead of the game against Seychelles.

19. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a couple of goals for Leicester City during pre-season but the Nigerian forward has struggled since the season started. However, he has managed to make a couple of appearances and had an assist in a recent 1-2 loss to Liverpool.

20. Taiwo Awoniyi (Gent)

Taiwo Awoniyi has been very consistent for Gent so far this season, playing in all of their seven games so far this season. Although he has scored just a goal, the contributions of the former Flying Eagles cannot be overlooked.

21. Mikel John Obi

22. Ola Aina

23. Simeone Nwankwo

24. Paul Onuachu

25. Alhassan Ibrahim

26. Victor Moses

27. Anthony Ujah

28. Isaac Success

29. Joel Obi

30. Afeez Aremu

31: Kelechi Nwakali

32. Bryan Idowu

33. Imoh Ezekiel

34. Abdul Ajagun

35. Taiwo Awoniyi

36. Uche Agbo

37. Jamiu Collins

38. Ezekiel Henty

39. Ifeanyi Mathew

40: Sincere Seth

41: Frank Onyeka

42. Stephen Eze

43: Kenneth Omeruo

44. Chidozie Awaziem

45: Blessing Eleke

46. Francis Uzoho

47. Daniel Akpeyi

48: Chima Akas

49. Aminu Umar

50: Stephen Odey