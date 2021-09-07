RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Portugal cruise past Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bernardo Silva scored Portugal's second goal as they close in on World Cup qualification

Bernardo Silva scored Portugal's second goal as they close in on World Cup qualification Creator: Tofik BABAYEV
Bernardo Silva scored Portugal's second goal as they close in on World Cup qualification Creator: Tofik BABAYEV

Portugal eased to a 3-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday that sent them top of Group A, but they are still short of automatic qualification.

Recommended articles

Serbia, who were joint top of the group before Portugal played, face the Republic of Ireland later Tuesday.

The Portuguese did not need the absent Cristiano Ronaldo, who was suspended, as Bernardo Silva opened the scoring on 26 minutes before Andre Silva added a second five minutes later.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota completed the job with a second-half header.

Manchester United recruit Ronaldo, who became the highest scorer ever in international football with two goals against the Republic of Ireland last week, was suspended after receiving a second yellow card of the qualifying campaign for ripping off his shirt as he celebrated his second goal in that game.

Portugal face Luxembourg in their next match on October 12.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Portugal cruise past Azerbaijan in World Cup qualifier

Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Cape Verde 2-1 in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Record-breaking Australia beat Vietnam in World Cup qualifying

South Korea bounce back with 1-0 Lebanon win

England's Southgate fears two-year World Cup plan risks precious tradition

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

Brazil legend Pele recovering after tumor operation

Ex-West Ham striker Haller stars as Ivory Coast trump Cameroon

Row over Brazil v Argentina clash aborted minutes after kickoff