‘You’ve become wotowoto FC’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria over Portugal defeat

However, while the Black Stars coasted to a 2-0 victory against the Swiss, their neighbours were consigned to a 4-0 thrashing.

A double from Bruno Fernandes was added to by second-half goals from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario as Portugal humiliated Nigeria.

Following the results of both teams, some Ghanaians took to social to troll their Nigerian counterparts.

It will be recalled that Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result confirmed the Black Stars’ qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.