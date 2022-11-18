‘You’ve become wotowoto FC’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria over Portugal defeat

Emmanuel Ayamga
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghanaians on social media have been trolling Nigeria following the Super Eagles’ heavy 4-0 defeat to Portugal.

Portugal 4-0 Nigeria: Ghanaians troll Nigeria over Portugal defeat
Portugal 4-0 Nigeria: Ghanaians troll Nigeria over Portugal defeat

Both Ghana and Nigeria were involved in international friendlies on Thursday, facing Switzerland and Portugal, respectively.

Recommended articles

However, while the Black Stars coasted to a 2-0 victory against the Swiss, their neighbours were consigned to a 4-0 thrashing.

A double from Bruno Fernandes was added to by second-half goals from Goncalo Ramos and Joao Mario as Portugal humiliated Nigeria.

Following the results of both teams, some Ghanaians took to social to troll their Nigerian counterparts.

It will be recalled that Ghana booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result confirmed the Black Stars’ qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

See some of the reactions after Nigeria’s 4-0 defeat to Portugal:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Ajax Chief Executive, Edwin Van Der Sar.

    Manchester United: Ex-goalkeeper Van Der Sar labels Reds forward a 'potential world star'

  • Portugal 4-0 Nigeria: Ghanaians troll Nigeria over Portugal defeat

    ‘You’ve become wotowoto FC’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria over Portugal defeat

  • Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

    Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

Recommended articles

‘You’ve become wotowoto FC’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria over Portugal defeat

‘You’ve become wotowoto FC’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria over Portugal defeat

Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

Premier League: Manchester United reportedly want to terminate Ronaldo's contract

Qatar 2022: Host nation ban beer sales at World Cup Stadiums

Qatar 2022: Host nation ban beer sales at World Cup Stadiums

Manchester United: Ex-goalkeeper Van Der Sar labels Reds forward a 'potential world star'

Manchester United: Ex-goalkeeper Van Der Sar labels Reds forward a 'potential world star'

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja Odds (Group winners, Team to qualify, and highest scoring team)- GROUP G

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja Odds (Group winners, Team to qualify, and highest scoring team)- GROUP G

Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

Worst FIFA World Cup opening matches in history

Qatar 2022: Parimatch presents unique offers for punters

Qatar 2022: Parimatch presents unique offers for punters

Qatar 2022: Odds on FIFA young player award

Qatar 2022: Odds on FIFA young player award

Qatar 2022: Qatar World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Qatar World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup