Police rescue Mikel Obi's father from kidnappers’ den in Enugu State

Police rescue player's father from kidnappers' den in Enugu State

The Enugu police spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday evening.

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has rescued Pa Michael Obi, father of Mikel Obi, Captain of the Super Eagles, from the kidnappers’ den in a community in the state.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday evening in Enugu.

Amaraizu said the feat was achieved by the command’s operatives from the 9 Mile Division on Monday at about 2.30 p.m.

He said that the police operatives through a well-coordinated operation, rescued Pa Obi and his driver, one Ishaya John, unhurt in Egede axis of Udi Forest of Enugu State along Old Egede Affa road in the state.

The police spokesman said that the operatives also recovered Pa Obi’s Toyota Prado jeep.

“It was gathered that Pa Michael Obi and his driver were abducted along Makurdi-Enugu Road on June 29 in the afternoon on his way from Jos in his grey-coloured Toyota Prado jeep with registration number: MUS 604 CG and taken to an unknown destination through the thick forest part of the area.

“It was further gathered that the abductors started calling to demand a ransom of N10 million before police operatives acted on intelligence information and swooped on them.

“In the process of the rescue, a gun duel ensued between police operatives and the kidnappers which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that Pa Obi extolled the efforts of the police which led to their rescue.

He said that Mikel’s father thanked the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammad Danmallam, and the operatives for their efforts, saying: “I am happy with the police operatives’ performance’’.

“I am alive and healthy. I thank the commissioner of police and the police operatives for their efforts which led to our rescue,’’ Amaraizu quoted Pa Obi as saying.

The police spokesman said that a team of doctors from the police medical unit conducted medical check-up on Pa Obi and confirmed that “he is hale and hearty’’.

“The command is appealing to members of the public, particularly hospital owners and operators, to watch out for any one with injury or wound believed to be that of bullet and report promptly to the nearest police station or personnel.

“However, investigation into the incident has already commenced,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has lauded the efforts of the operatives as well as members of the public for their timely and useful information that led to the rescue.

