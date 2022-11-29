Qatar 2022

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Lionel Messi and Argentina will be looking to overtake Poland at the top of Group C to secure qualification for the knockout stages

Poland vs Argentina preview
This is a crucial fixture for Argentina as they currently sit level on three points with Saudi Arabia and just one point behind Poland at the summit heading into their final group fixture.

Poland earned a well-deserved win against Saudi Arabia in their last game, largely thanks to key striker Robert Lewandowski. After missing a penalty in the goalless draw with Mexico, the Barcelona striker redeemed himself for Poland with a well-taken goal.

Piotr Zielinski had opened the scoring before Lewandowski wrapped up the points. Poland are one of only two nations who are yet to concede a goal after their first two group matches but they will have a tough job on their hands to keep out Lionel Messi

After their shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia, Argentina boosted their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds courtesy of a crucial 2-0 victory against Mexico on Saturday.

Lionel Messi stepped up when it mattered, with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute with a sweet strike from outside the area, before setting up Enzo Fernandez in the closing stages to secure their first three points of the tournament.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

The Barcelona striker finally found the net against Saudi Arabia and will hope that goal opens the floodgates. Lewandowski is heavily relied upon to provide the leadership and goalscoring to lead Poland as far as possible and even when he is not delivering the goals, he has the composure and creativity to contribute in other ways.

Poland captain and key player Robert Lewandowski
Lionel Messi (Argentina)

There is very little left to be said about the legendary Argentine. He is tasked with carrying his country through the toughest battles and he came up strong against Mexico.

Lionel Messi will be looking to repeat his heroics against Poland
His shot from outside the area broke the deadlock for Argentina in a game that they absolutely had to win. At 35 he may not be the most explosive but he is still capable of turning a game at any moment.

Czesław Michniewicz has proved that he can create a plan to beat superior teams and he will be confident going into this game against Argentina. Poland were compact against Saudi Arabia and they are tough to beat. Michniewicz will have Poland well-drilled and prepared for Lionel Messi and company.

Luis Scaloni made some changes against Mexico that gave Argentina a better chance of winning. Starting with Lisandro Martinez was a no-brainer and it brought balance to the Argentina defence. He will be hoping to secure passage to the second round against Poland

Poland need a point to qualify while Argentina will be going in for all three points and could be more determined to win. Poland 0-1 Argentina

