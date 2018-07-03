Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Poland and Nawalka part company after World Cup exit

Football Poland and Nawalka part company after World Cup exit

Adam Nawalka is standing down as coach of Poland after his team's disappointing World Cup performance.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Poland begin the hunt for a new coach after Adam Nawalka stands down play

Poland begin the hunt for a new coach after Adam Nawalka stands down

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Adam Nawalka is standing down as coach of Poland after his team's disappointing World Cup performance.

Poland left Russia propping up their first round group after defeats to Senegal and Colombia, before salvaging some pride with a closing 1-0 win over Japan.

"I feel responsible for the fact that at the World Cup we didn't fulfil our plans nor the expectations of supporters," Nawalka said.

Polish football federation president Zbigniew Boniek told a press conference on Tuesday: "We are now looking for a new coach."

He added: "I'd like to say a big thank you to Adam Nawalka for his five years work."

Nawalka said he was leaving "with dignity" and believed that under his watch Polish football "has taken a step forward".

The 60-year-old was appointed in late 2013 and led Poland to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Akinfeev hailed as Russia knock out Spain on penalty...bullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Amaju Pinnick
NFF Breaking down the Pinnick, Giwa drama at the Glass House
Here are the reactions as Sweden beat Switzerland 1-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup round of 16 of clash played on Tuesday, July 3.
World Cup 2018 Twitter brand Sweden 'boring' as they knockout Switzerland
Sweden's Emil Forsberg celebrates his winning goal against Switzerland in the World Cup last 16
Football Sweden book place in World Cup quarter-finals after edging past Switzerland