RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Pogba plays down Ruediger 'bite' at Euro 2020

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

France midfielder Paul Pogba (left) speaks with Germany defender Antonio Ruediger during their Euro 2020 match in Munich

France midfielder Paul Pogba (left) speaks with Germany defender Antonio Ruediger during their Euro 2020 match in Munich Creator: Matthias Schrader
France midfielder Paul Pogba (left) speaks with Germany defender Antonio Ruediger during their Euro 2020 match in Munich AFP

France midfielder Paul Pogba has played down Antonio Ruediger's apparent attempted bite on his back during the world champions' Euro 2020 win over Germany.

Recommended articles

Television replays showed Chelsea defender Ruediger putting his mouth on Pogba's shoulder just before half-time in France's 1-0 win over Germany in Munich on Tuesday.

Immediately after the incident, Pogba cried out and complained to Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande, who did not punish the German, and the Manchester United star played it down after the game.

"I think he nibbled at me a little bit, but we've known each other for a long time. Toni and I are friends. It was nothing big. We hugged after the game and it's over," Pogba said.

Pogba, the man of the match in Munich, said it was "better" that Ruediger escaped punishment.

"I don't want him to be suspended because of that," said the Frenchman, who played a key role in the build-up to Mats Hummels' ultimately decisive own goal.

Pogba said he told the referee what happened but was glad there was no "yellow or red card for such an incident". 

In the build-up to the match, Champions League winner Ruediger had said the Germans would need to "be a little dirty" against the French.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pogba plays down Ruediger 'bite' at Euro 2020

France's Pavard reveals he was 'knocked out' in Euro 2020 win over Germany

Man City to visit Spurs in Premier League opener

Germany must 'crank it up' against Portugal, says Loew

German police probe 'irresponsible' Greenpeace stunt at Euro match

Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo says the transfer market does interest him amidst speculation over his future

Denmark hoping to harness 'emotional' crowd for Belgium visit with Eriksen on the mend

Wales set for hostile crowd after France win and Ronaldo makes history at Euro 2020

Li Tie thanks Lippi as China keep World Cup hopes alive