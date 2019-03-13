Premier League stars Paul Pogba and Sergio Aguero both attended the concert of American music superstar Drake in Manchester.

Both Aguero and Pogba are rivals with different Premier League clubs in the Manchester put aside their difference to show their love for Drake.

Drake who is universal music superstar brought his album tour to England at the Manchester Arena.

Aguero who was in action as reigning Premier League champions Manchester City beat Watford decided to spend his time off by attending Drake’s concert.

Pogba meanwhile met up with Drake backstage after his concert as his teammates Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard were also in attendance.

Rashford and Pogba who were in action as Manchester United lost to rivals Arsenal both took time off after a week which involved a Champions League eliminator against Paris Saint-Germain.

All the players took to their official Instagram accounts to showcase Drake’s sold out concert.

Asides the Manchester stars, Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho was also in attendance at the concert.

For Pogba and Rashford they will begin preparation for their FA Cup quarter-final clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers while Aguero is expected to lead Manchester City in their quest to win four trophies when they take on Swansea City in their next FA Cup encounter played on Sunday, March 16.