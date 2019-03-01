Manchester United star Paul Pogba and Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero lead the nominees for the February Premier League Player of the Month award announced on Friday, March 1.

Pogba has led a resurgent Manchester United as they continue a hunt for a place in next seasons UEFA Champions League.

Aguero has been the talisman providing goals as Manchester City continue to battle with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Aguero put up a total of seven goals in four games, while Pogba put up two goals and two assists in the February.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane put up four goals in four games to earn a nomination along with Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff who was impressive in February.

Other nominees include Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha who scored three goals in three games, Burnley striker Ashley Barnes also put up three goals and one assist in four games.

Luke Shaw was rewarded for helping Manchester United to three wins and three clean sheets contributing an assist while Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk who won the award in December earns another nomination with helping the Reds with three clean sheets and contributing two goals.

Manager of the month

Only three managers were nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for February.

Nominees are new Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who won five out of six games in the month.

Others are Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and new Arsenal boss Unai Emery.