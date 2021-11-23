Pochettino in no rush to hand Ramos PSG debut

The 35-year-old center-back joined the French capital club on a free transfer after 16 trophy-laden years at Real Madrid, and had been nursing recurrent knee and calf problems which had prevented him from making his debut.

Ramos has however been training with the PSG squad for the past three weeks and is closing in on match fitness. He was close to getting named in the team that faced Nantes in Ligue 1 at the weekend, but Pochettino was advised against doing so by the medical team.

Ramos has now travelled with the team for their crunch Group A Champions League encounter with Manchester City on Wednesday, meaning his long-awaited maiden appearance could come.

Pochettino is however undecided on whether he will give four-time Champions League winner Ramos that chance.

"I do not know. His evolution is very important. One thing to be at the training, and quite another to be competitive," Pochettino said.

"He is in a good mood. But, please, do not overinterpret too much. We must not push too hard with him. It has to be done little by little."

PSG sit second in Group A on eight points, one behind City whom they beat 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Paris, courtesy of Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi's first-ever goal for the club. Victory in Manchester would seal their place in the round of 16.

Pochettino has been heavily linked with the vacant seat at Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after the disappointing 4-1 loss at newly-promoted Watford the day earlier.

Reports suggest PSG are keen on bringing in former Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, which will pave the way for Pochettino to move to Old Trafford.

In his time as PSG boss, Pochettino has won the Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions. He took them to the Champions League semi-finals last term, losing 4-1 on aggregate to City. He also lost the Ligue 1 title to Lille by one point, but enjoys an 11-point lead over OGC Nice in the current campaign.

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

