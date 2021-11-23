RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Pochettino 'happy' in Paris despite Man Utd interest

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Manchester United Creator: FRANCK FIFE
Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the vacant managerial position at Manchester United Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Mauricio Pochettino insisted he is happy to see out his contract until 2023 at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday despite speculation linking him with the vacant managerial position at Manchester United.

Recommended articles

The Argentine has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford after punching above the weight of resources afforded to him in six seasons in the Premier League at Southampton and Tottenham.

United sacked Solskjaer on Sunday after a run of one win in seven Premier League games, but stated their intention to wait until the end of the season before naming a permanent successor.

That appeared to open the door to a move for Pochettino, who is well on course to winning the first league title of his coaching career with a 11-point lead in Ligue 1 and is aiming to end the Qatari-owned French giants wait to win the Champions League with a star-studded forward line of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Pochettino is in Manchester this week, but at the home of Manchester City as PSG aim to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with victory at the Etihad.

"My contract is to 2023, this season and one season more. I don't say nothing different, I am very happy in PSG that is a fact, it is not a thing to think. I am happy in Paris," Pochettino said at his pre-match press conference.

"I am so happy in PSG and focused on what we are doing. I love the club, I love the fans, we are fighting with 11 points difference in Ligue 1 and we are fighting to qualify in the Champions League. That is my priority and my responsibility."

Defeat to the English champions would leave PSG potentially facing a final game shootout with Club Brugge for a place in the knockout stage and allow City to secure top spot in Group A.

Pochettino could hand Sergio Ramos his debut as the former Real Madrid captain is included in the visitors' squad for the first time since his summer move due to injury problems.

Mbappe is also expected to be fit after missing training on Monday.

Midfielder Marco Verratti said the players have not been distracted by the speculation over Pochettino's future as they look to beat City to move into pole position to win the group and avoid the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the last 16.

"We're used to hearing rumours. We have to focus on what's happening inside and focus on playing a good game tomorrow," said the Italian international.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pochettino 'happy' in Paris despite Man Utd interest

Pochettino 'happy' in Paris despite Man Utd interest

Will 'strategic' Allegri outdo Chelsea at Stamford Bridge?

Will 'strategic' Allegri outdo Chelsea at Stamford Bridge?

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria lose Napoli's Osimhen for Africa Cup of Nations

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

Closed door season costs Tottenham £80m loss

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

AFCON 2021: HUGE BLOW as Super Eagles lose Osimhen, Napoli star out for 3 months

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

RB Leipzig's Marsch, Gulacsi test positive for Covid

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins shows off style rocking all-white outfit [Photos]

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Begiristain the key to Guardiola's longevity at Man City

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Messi hails Ronaldo ahead of Ballon d'Or award

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.