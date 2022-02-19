'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutante

The Randy Waldrum - tutored side had were victorious against Ivory Coast despite being without star player Asisat Oshoala.

A brace from 27-year-old Gotham FC foward, Ifeoma Onumonu was enough to secure the win for the Falcons.

However, against Ivory Coast, a new debutant for the Super Falcons in the person of Ashleigh Plumptre caught the attention of Nigerians especially the men on social media.

The England-born Nigerian was called upon by the Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum, to partner 38-year-old Onome Ebi in defence, making it here debut appearance for the 11-time African champions, after missing out on the Super Falcons training camp in Austria, due to FIFA clearance issues.