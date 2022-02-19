The Super Falcons of Nigeria won 2-0 against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast in their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier played on Friday, February 18.
'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutante
Nigerian men on social media have reacted to Ashleigh Plumptre's impressive debut for the Super Falcons against Ivory Coast on Friday
The Randy Waldrum - tutored side had were victorious against Ivory Coast despite being without star player Asisat Oshoala.
A brace from 27-year-old Gotham FC foward, Ifeoma Onumonu was enough to secure the win for the Falcons.
However, against Ivory Coast, a new debutant for the Super Falcons in the person of Ashleigh Plumptre caught the attention of Nigerians especially the men on social media.
The England-born Nigerian was called upon by the Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum, to partner 38-year-old Onome Ebi in defence, making it here debut appearance for the 11-time African champions, after missing out on the Super Falcons training camp in Austria, due to FIFA clearance issues.
Upon her her appearance and impressive display, Nigerian men have now taken to social media platform Twitter to praise the 23-year-old. Here are some reactions below:
