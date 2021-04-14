There was nothing that would stop players in a league game in Turkey from breaking their fast on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Ankara Keciorengucu players took advantage of a stoppage in the first half to break their fast after hearing the evening call to prayer at sunset.

In a league in Turkey’s second division, the players are seen in a clip shared by broadcaster beIN Sports kneeling on the floor, eating dates and bananas.

Players in a Turkish football match were seen breaking their fast for Ramadan on the pitch during a stoppage in play on Tuesday evening after hearing the evening call to prayer at sunset.

According to bein Sports, the players had a quick meal when the stoppage happened because of an injury.

The stoppage coincided with the call to pray, and the players took advantage.

Some commentators on social media have also suggested that the injured player, a goalkeeper faked the injury to ensure a stoppage.

During Ramadan, which began on Tuesday in Nigeria, Muslims undergo dry fasting during daylight hours.

Those fasting have a meal before sunrise, which is called Suhoor and stay without food and water until sunset to eat a meal which is called Iftar.

During Ramadan, football games often happened during Iftar, and this is not the first time players have found a way to break their fast during games.

In a friendly game in 2018, Tunisia players broke their fast while their goalkeeper Mouez Hassen received treatment for an injury.