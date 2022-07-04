WAFCON 2022

Player Ratings: Oshoala fails to shine as South Africa stun Super Falcons

Joba Ogunwale
The Barcelona star was helpless as the Bayana Bayana stunned the defending champions on Monday evening.

Oshoala had a disappointing game as Super Falcons lost to South Africa

Nigeria's Super Falcons suffered a reality check in their opening game of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations following a 2-1 loss to South Africa.

The Super Falcons were the defending champions and the team to beat, but they were brought down to earth by the Bayana Bayana, who earned a deserved win.

Following a goalless first half, Jermaine Seoposenwe put South Africa ahead in the 61st minute. One soon became two as Hildah Tholakele Magaia doubled Desire Ellis' women's lead two minutes later.

Although Rasheedat Ajibade pulled one back for the Super Falcons, it was too late to salvage a point. Here's how the Super Falcons players fared.

Tochukwu Oluehi

Standing in for the suspended Chiamaka Nnadozie, Oluehi could not have done anything to save the two goals she conceded.

However, she was not convincing either and was lucky not to be sent off. (5)

Michelle Alozie

The American fullback was solid defensively in the first half and looked good going forward. However, she was at fault for South Africa's second goal as she was caught out of position. (5)

Osinachi Ohale

The two centre-backs were a mess, failing to cope with the speed and skill of the South Africans. (4)

Onome Ebi

The captain was unaware of her surroundings for the first goal and out of position for the second. She lacked positional awareness and the speed to match the athletic South Africans.

Ashleigh Plumptre

Plumptre was Nigeria's best defender despite playing in an unfamiliar left-back role. She was comfortable and calm with the ball. However, she was beaten too easily for the first goal. (6)

Rasheedat Ajibade

Ajibade was arguably Nigeria's player despite playing in a midfield role. She was great with the ball and kept things tidy.

The Atletico Madrid star scored the goal that threatened hopes of a comeback, but it came too late.

Halimatu Ayinde

Ayinde was Anonymous for most parts of the game and bypassed easily. She had no grip and failed to make an impact. (4)

Rita Chikwelu

Chikwelu failed to offer any creative spark in the game and rightly deserved to be taken off. (4)

Toni Payne

The Sevilla forward played the ball into promising positions in the first half but faded off in the second. (5)

Asisat Oshoala

All eyes were on Oshoala, but the Barcelona Femeni star was disappointing before she went off in the second half. She had a couple of half chances in the game but could not make it count. (4)

Ifeoma Onumonu

Onumonu was also anonymous for her entire duration on the pitch. Expect her to drop to the bench for the next game. (4)

