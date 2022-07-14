Nigeria's Super Falcons remain on course for a tenth WAFCON title after beating Cameroon in their quarter-final clash at Stade Mohammed V on Thursday evening.
Player Ratings: Onumonu and Ajibade shine as Nigeria beat Cameroon to seal World Cup spot
The Super Falcons secured their spot in the semi-final of the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations after a hard-fought win over Cameroon.
The Super Falcons went into the match as slight favourites but knew the Cameroonians would not be an easy task. The nine-time champions started the game on the front foot, dominating possession, but had no shots on target in the opening half.
However, their possession paid off eventually following the restart as Rasheedat Ajibade headed home a cross from Ifeoma Onumonu in the 56th minute. Ajibade's header turned out to be the only goal Nigeria needed to book their place in the semi-final, where they will face Morocco.
Here's how the Super Falcons players rated.
Chiamaka Nnadozie
The Paris FC goalkeeper did not have much to do but was reliable on the two occasions Cameroon got close to scoring. Nnadozie is still yet to concede a goal in the competition.
Ashleigh Plumptre
The Leicester City Women defender made her return to the team after missing the last two matches. Playing as an unorthodox left-back again, Plumptre was tidy in possession and contributed going forward. However, she was taken off in the second half after appearing tired.
Onome Ebi
The team's captain has received her fair share of criticism, but she is still standing strong. Ebi was good in defence today, commanding her backline well and dealing with the physicality of the Cameroonians.
Osinachi Ohale
Ohale provided good support for Ebi at the back. She was fully aware of her surroundings and also kept the Lioness' attack quiet.
Toni Payne
Payne was again good as a full-back, although she could not offer much in the attack due to the way Cameroon set up. Nonetheless, it was a good performance from the Sevilla star.
Ngozi Okobi
Okobi was brilliant in the middle of the park for Nigeria. She never ran away from challenges and hardly lost the ball. A commanding performance from the 28-year-old.
Halimatu Ayinde
Tonight was not Ayinde's best game, but she still had a decent performance. The 27-year-old offered little in attack and was largely anonymous for most parts of the game. However, she did her defensive duties well.
Christy Ucheibe
Ucheibe was great in the midfield. She used the ball well and never lost it. The Benfica midfielder also set up her teammates into promising positions. An all-round performance from the youngster.
Francisca Ordega
Ordega had a good first half, taking on defenders and using her skill effectively well. However, her form dipped in the second half, and she was rightly substituted.
Ifeoma Onumonu
Onumonu has done well for herself in this tournament. She was yet again brilliant on Thursday night, providing the cross for Ajibade's goal. Not only that, her hold-up play and intelligence on the ball were a delight to watch.
Rasheedat Ajibade
The Atletico Madrid striker had a quiet first half, failing to cope with the intensity of the match. However, her form picked up in the second half, and she got her reward by scoring the winner.
