Player Ratings: Onome Ebi's age catches up with her as Super Falcons WAFCON quest ends in Morocco

The Super Falcons were looking for a tenth African title, but they will now have to fight Zambia for third place. Nigeria had reached the semi-final after beating Cameroon in the quarter-final, while Morocco saw off Botswana.

The match kicked off with both sides having a battle of possession. Morocco looked more organised but failed to create a clear chance in the opening half. However, the drama kicked off in the second half as Nigeria were reduced to ten women after Halimatu Ayinde was sent off for a dangerous tackle following a VAR review.

But despite the dismissal, it was Nigeria who took the lead in the 62nd minute, courtesy of an own goal from Yasmin Mrabet.

However, Sanaa Mssoudy restored parity for the hosts four minutes later to send the tie to extra time. Morocco had numerous chances to win it in normal and extra time but could not convert. Although the Super Falcons did well by sending the game to penalties, they came up short in the shootout as Ifeoma Onumonu's miss ensured the Moroccans progressed to their first final.

This is how each Super Falcons player fared in the game

Chiamaka Nnadozie 4/10

Before tonight, Nnadaozie was the only goalkeeper yet to concede in the competition. However, her net was finally breached, no thanks to her error. It was an uncharacteristic display from the Paris goalkeeper. She struggled in the air and never instilled confidence.

Ashleigh Plumptre 8/10

Plumptre had another solid game in an unorthodox left-back position. The Leicester City Women defender was arguably Nigeria's player of the night. She was tidy on the ball and did not rush into tackles. Her goal-line clearance in the second half ensured Nigeria did not go behind.

Onome Ebi 5/10

Ebi's place in the line-up has been questioned since the beginning of the tournament, but in fairness, she has hardly put a foot wrong. However, age finally caught up with the 39-year-old tonight as she struggled to cope with the speed and skill of the Moroccans.

Osinachi Ohale 7/10

Ohale fared better than her defensive partner, which explains why she was not taken off. She made some fine tackles and important blocks. The Deportivo Alaves player was also on receiving end of a poor tackle that should have resulted in a red card for Morocco.

Toni Payne 7/10

Another Nigerian defender who impressed tonight was Payne. Aside from Ebi, every player in defence put in a fantastic shift, considering they had to play without two of their teammates for almost an hour. Payne was again good in her unfamiliar right-back role. Although she could not contribute to the attack, she was solid defensively.

Christy Ucheibe 7/10

Ucheibe held her own in the midfield, especially after the sending off of Halimatu Ayinde. She was composed on the ball and never gave the ball away. However, it was visible that she was tired as the game went on, leading to her substitution in extra time.

Halimatu Ayinde 5/10

Ayinde had a game to forget tonight. She did not impose herself on the game and got sent off. She was unlucky to receive her marching orders, but it was the correct decision.

Ngozi Okobi 6/10

Okobi had another solid game in the midfield. She used her strength well, although she had to be taken off because of fatigue.

Uchenna Kanu 6/10

Kanu did not get into her groove, but she did force the own goal that gave Nigeria the lead. She also helped in the defence after the Super Falcons went down to nine women.

Rasheedat Ajibade 5/10

It is sad that Ajibade's tournament had to end with a red card, considering she was on course to win the Golden Ball. The Nigerian was sent off for a stamp in the second half. However, before her dismissal, she looked like the only one up front trying to score.

Ifeoma Onumonu 6/10

Onumonu did not have the best game, but she can be proud of the tournament she played. The 28-year-old had a hand in the opener as it was her header that cannoned into the path of Kanu. But following the two red cards, the match got too much for her. Still, Waldrum kept her on the pitch despite the fact she was tired. The tiredness probably played a role in the penalty miss that cost Nigeria a possible victory.

Substitute

Gift Monday 6/10