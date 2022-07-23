WAFCON 2022

Player Ratings: Okobi brilliant against Zambia, Nnadozie commit own goal, Super Falcons disappoint

Jidechi Chidiezie
How well did the Super Falcons individually perform in their 2-1 win over the Zambia?

Zambia's Copper Queens ensured that the Super Falcons finished the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on a disappointing note, by defeating Nigeria 1-0 in the third-place playoff on Friday.

Nigeria, who will have themselves to blame for the defeat, were wasteful in front of goal at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

It was the Super Falcons' first defeat to Zambia, and the Zambians' first-ever medal finish at the Women's AFCON.

Monday Gift missed four big chances for the Super Falcons.
Monday Gift missed four big chances for the Super Falcons. Pulse Nigeria

Below is the rating of how well, each Super Falcons player performed in the game against Zambia.

ALSO READ: 'When are we sacking Waldrum' - Nigerians want immediate removal of coach after Super Falcons lose bronze medal to Zambia

'Mental problem' - Mercy Akide disappointed with Super Falcons

Oshoala reveals why she dedicated her 5th Player of the Year award to Super Falcons

Was confident on the ball, but caused an own goal that cost Nigeria the game.

Dominated her position, helped with build-up and made vital crosses from the corner kick spot that almost resulted in goals.

Dominated her position, and helped with build-up.

Ensured the defence was impenetrable and forced Zambia's attack to result to shooting from range.

Ensured the defence was impenetrable. Assisted with build-up by going occasionally going forward. Hit the target with a beautiful free kick.

Was invincible for most of the time, couldn't coordinate passes in the midfield.

Was forced off in the 36th minute due to an injury. Came close to giving Nigeria the opener before she got injured.

The Super Falcons' most dominant player on the night. Coordinated passes in the middle, regularly stole possession off the Zambians whenever she lost the ball and helped the attack with vital passes.

Struggled to make an impact. Was substituted in the 72nd minute.

Pressurized the Zambian defence, but missed four clear-cut chances that could have easily given Nigeria the win.

Struggled to make an impact. Was substituted in the 45th minute.

Recorded lots of uncompleted passes while attempting to help Nigeria build attacks, but helped the Super Falcons keep possession.

Was the brightest of attackers on the night despite coming on in the 45th minute. Set up Ordega once for one of Nigeria's attempts at goal, also set Ikechukwu for another. Helped build attack from the left wing.

Mostly uncoordinated passes. Didn't do much after coming on in the 72nd minute, but helped Nigeria hold possession in the final minutes of the game.

Fluffed the one good chance she had to put Nigeria level. Helped build attack from the left.

