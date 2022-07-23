Player Ratings: Okobi brilliant against Zambia, Nnadozie commit own goal, Super Falcons disappoint

Nigeria, who will have themselves to blame for the defeat, were wasteful in front of goal at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

It was the Super Falcons' first defeat to Zambia, and the Zambians' first-ever medal finish at the Women's AFCON.

Pulse Nigeria

Below is the rating of how well, each Super Falcons player performed in the game against Zambia.

Chiamaka Nnadozie: 5/10

Was confident on the ball, but caused an own goal that cost Nigeria the game.

Michelle Alozie: 6/10

Dominated her position, helped with build-up and made vital crosses from the corner kick spot that almost resulted in goals.

Toni Payne: 6/10

Dominated her position, and helped with build-up.

Osinachi Ohale: 6/10

Ensured the defence was impenetrable and forced Zambia's attack to result to shooting from range.

Ashleigh Plumptre: 6/10

Ensured the defence was impenetrable. Assisted with build-up by going occasionally going forward. Hit the target with a beautiful free kick.

Regina Otu: 3/10

Was invincible for most of the time, couldn't coordinate passes in the midfield.

Christy Ucheibe: 4/10

Was forced off in the 36th minute due to an injury. Came close to giving Nigeria the opener before she got injured.

Ngozi Okobi: 7/10

The Super Falcons' most dominant player on the night. Coordinated passes in the middle, regularly stole possession off the Zambians whenever she lost the ball and helped the attack with vital passes.

Francisca Ordega: 3/10

Struggled to make an impact. Was substituted in the 72nd minute.

Gift Monday: 3/10

Pressurized the Zambian defence, but missed four clear-cut chances that could have easily given Nigeria the win.

Ifeoma Onumonu: 3/10

Struggled to make an impact. Was substituted in the 45th minute.

Rita Chikwelu: 5/10

Recorded lots of uncompleted passes while attempting to help Nigeria build attacks, but helped the Super Falcons keep possession.

Uchenna Kanu: 6/10

Was the brightest of attackers on the night despite coming on in the 45th minute. Set up Ordega once for one of Nigeria's attempts at goal, also set Ikechukwu for another. Helped build attack from the left wing.

Peace Efih: 4/10

Mostly uncoordinated passes. Didn't do much after coming on in the 72nd minute, but helped Nigeria hold possession in the final minutes of the game.

Vivian Ikechukwu: 4/10