Player of Nigerian descent Marvin Olawale Akinlabi has made his international debut for Spain.

The Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) were reportedly in talks to get Marvin to switch his allegiance to play for the Super Eagles.

It, however, turns out to that Marvin has decided to start out his youth career with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Marvin was born in Spanish city Palma de Mallorca, but could play for different countries because his father is Nigerian and his mother from Korea Republic.

After several goalscoring exploits with Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League, the RFEF decided to call up Marvin to their U-19 team for an international friendly encounter against their Italian counterparts.

He joined Real Madrid teammates Víctor Chust García, Antonio Blanco Conde, Mohamed Moukhliss Agmir and Miguel Baeza Pérez called up by manager Santi Denia.

Marvin came in as a substitute in the 62nd minute of the encounter for Miguel Baeza as the Spanish team lost 3-0 to Italy on Wednesday, January 16 at the Estadio Alberto Pinto in Caserta.

According to several reports, the NFF aim to call up Marvin to Nigeria's men football U-20 team Flying Eagles but will not be able to participate at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup if he represents Spain at the upcoming 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifier against Slovenia on March 20.

He is still able to play for the Super Eagles and the Korea Football Association are reportedly in touch as he is yet to make an appearance for the Spanish senior team.