Player Analysis: Nigeria's Zaidu Sanusi among Portuguese top flight elite full-backs

Offensively, in set-pieces, his ability to identify vacant spaces helps him exploit the situation and provide a threat on goal. He is able to read crosses and time his runs to arrive at the ball at the correct speed. He uses his agility and movement to get away from markers, which creates dangerous situations for Porto.

Defensively, the former Santa Clara man is able to use his presence and power to come for balls in the air with dominance. Winning the ball at the highest point possible allows him to put more distance on his header and push his team up the pitch.

Zaidu Sanusi possesses great quality in defending 1v1 situations. In his position, left-back, he deals with a high number of take-on from opposing wingers every game.

His interception technique is the key factor in helping him defend 1v1s. He has the ability to use his body to show the opposition into the areas he wants.

He uses his speed to recover the ball in situations where the opposition attacks the space. However, in situations where the opposition goes inside, he uses his strength by getting his body between the ball and the man.

His ability to react quickly to the situation as well as his timing to put his foot on the ball are all assets that make a him one of the most difficult players to go past in the Portuguese top flight.

The full back can occasionally be reckless in tackling and can go to ground too easily instead of simply putting his body behind the ball and intercepting it cleanly. His rash tackling technique allows the opportunity for opponents with quick feet to win fouls and take advantage of the Nigerian defender being on the ground.

Sanusi's defensive awareness is an area that has caused problems for Porto. The lack of understanding of his positioning in relation to his teammates' leaves him in isolated positions, oblivious to the dangerous spaces around him.

As a left-back, he occupies the side of the defensive line, so Sanusi needs to make sure that he shifts across in the team's defensive block, in accordance to the ball and the opponent. By not doing that, gaps arise, which create possible opportunities for opposition forwards.

Continuing his upward trajectory since moving out of Nigeria in 2017, Zaidu Sanusi possesses qualities that can make him one of the best African full backs to make their way into the European game.

With his dominance in the air and his ability in defending 1v1 situations, coupled with improving his defensive awareness and channeling his aggression, Porto have a top player on their hands to help them continue winning laurels.

