PL: Mahrez on target as Onyeka's Brentford suffer 5th consecutive defeat

Mahrez expertly converted a first-half penalty after Raheem Sterling was fouled in the box five minutes from the break.

The 30-year-old made no mistakes from 12 yards to score for the seventh successive game against the visitors, who handed Super Eagles' star, Frank Onyeka, the first start since January 2.

Mahrez becomes the second player after Kun Aguero to score in five consecutive PL matches for Manchester City.

In the second half, an error from Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, allowed Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne seal the win when he netted the winner for City in the 69th minute.

Nigeria's Onyeka was substituted a minute later in what was his 17th appearance in the Premier League since he joined the club last summer.

For Manchester City, the result means they have now completed a double over Brentford for the first time since the 1936/37 season.