PL: Mahrez on target as Onyeka's Brentford suffer 5th consecutive defeat

Izuchukwu Akawor
Algeria's Riyad Mahrez was on target as Manchester City defeated Brentford 2-0 at the Etihad on Wednesday night.

Mahrez expertly converted a first-half penalty after Raheem Sterling was fouled in the box five minutes from the break.

The 30-year-old made no mistakes from 12 yards to score for the seventh successive game against the visitors, who handed Super Eagles' star, Frank Onyeka, the first start since January 2.

Mahrez becomes the second player after Kun Aguero to score in five consecutive PL matches for Manchester City.

In the second half, an error from Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, allowed Belgian playmaker Kevin de Bruyne seal the win when he netted the winner for City in the 69th minute.

Nigeria's Onyeka was substituted a minute later in what was his 17th appearance in the Premier League since he joined the club last summer.

For Manchester City, the result means they have now completed a double over Brentford for the first time since the 1936/37 season.

The Cityzens also extended their lead at the top of the PL to 12 points and their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions with the last defeat a 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig in the Champions League back on December 7, 2021.

