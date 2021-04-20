Pirlo says Super League 'project for future' as Juve battle for Champions League

"But I'm not the best person to explain this to you," continued the former World Cup winner.

"The (club) president is in the front line and it's up to him to talk about it.

"We're focused on what we have to do at present which is qualifying for the Champions league."

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has been to the forefront of the push for the new 20-team competition.

"This morning the president explained to us what this project is, not in detail but in broad outline," continued Pirlo.

"He gave us great confidence and reiterated that the most important thing is to continue our work because the Champions League must be earned on the pitch.

"It's only a project, (the players) know that football goes on, that they must stay calm and focused on the present, which is Parma."

Juve's nine-year league reign looks set to end as they dropped to fourth in Serie A after last weekend's defeat to Atalanta. They are just two points ahead of fifth-placed Napoli.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns from a muscular problem against relegation-threatened Parma who are second last in the table.

Federico Chiesa is out with a muscule problem but fellow forward Paulo Dybala should play with veteran Gianluigi Buffon in goal.