Pinnick teases Nigeria and Benin Republic collaboration for AFCON 2025

Tosin Abayomi
'Forget Boko Haram' - Nigeria and Benin Republic to host 2025 AFCON according to Pinnick.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has revealed that the country may host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pinnick in a report by Complete Sports, revealed that the NFF is already making arrangements to host the 2025 AFCON after Ivory Coast host the 2023 edition.

The NFF President revealed that Guinea is no longer certain to host the 2025 AFCON.

According to Pinnick, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) is set to withdraw the hosting rights from Guinea and open it up to other countries.

Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 10-0 victory against São Tomé and Príncipe (Andrew Randa)
Pinnick revealed that he has already had conversations about hosting the AFCON with Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Pinnick stated that Nigeria has not hosted an international football tournament since the 2009 FIFA U-17 World Cup and is high time the country does again.

He said, “We are putting a bid together for a co-hosting of the tournament with the Benin Republic.

“The Minister of Sports has given his endorsement on the bidding.

“It is high time Nigeria hosted an international tournament because there are many advantages attached to hosting such competitions.

“There are many countries bidding for the competition; we are confident of getting the nod from CAF.

”We are working with the ministry of sports to ensure that Nigeria gets the hosting right.”

There have been several concerns about Nigeria's eligibility to host international tournaments safely especially with the security issues.

Nigeria collaborated with Ghana to host the 2000 edition of the AFCON.

