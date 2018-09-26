Pulse.ng logo
Pinnick looks to Dangote Otedola to solve NFF financial issues

Dangote, Otedola were among the dignitaries present at the FIFA Best awards along with NFF president Pinnick.

  • Published:
Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola and Gianni Infantino

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick and his administration have approached business moguls Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola to solve financial issues in the country’s football.

Pinnick invited Dangote and Otedola to the FIFA Best Awards ceremony held in London on Monday, September 24.

In a statement by the NFF, Pinnick stated that he was delighted to extend an invitation to the ceremony to two of the top business models in Nigeria.

FIFA President Infantino has shown tremendous support for Nigerian football

 

He said, “Alhaji Dangote is perhaps the biggest business brand in Africa and one of Nigeria’s leading Ambassadors. I am very happy to be in a position to invite himself and Mr. Otedola to such an event of global stature and essence.

“As a nation, it is important that we continue to showcase our best brands in all fields. Doing this enhances the stock of our country globally.

"Alhaji Dangote and Mr. Otedola were happy to meet the world’s top governors of football and the football governors were also happy to meet them.”

However, Pinnick stated that the motive of the invitation was not just for courtesy but to help address the reoccurrence financial and sponsorship issues persisting in Nigerian football.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria after they defeated Iceland 2-0 in the second group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Friday, June 22.

He said, “Our objective as a Football Federation is to attain financial autonomy so that the Government can channel resources otherwise taken up by football into other critical sectors, and we believe that if we have persons like Dangote and Otedola partnering with Nigerian Football, we will get there faster.”

Pinnick who is the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football revealed that they were been steps taken towards financial independence for football in Nigeria but a recent discussion with the moguls have been fruitful.

The Amaju Pinnick led NFF want to be independent from the government

He said, “The NFF has invited Alhaji Dangote to a couple of matches previously, including the friendly match with England in London before the FIFA World Cup in Russia, but he was unable to attend.

"Now, we are discussing with him on a relationship with Nigerian Football and he is showing immense interest.”

Pinnick and the business moguls were joined by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and some executive members of the NFF board at the global football event.

