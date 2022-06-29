'Nigeria Football continues to wax strong' - Pinnick boasts about U-17 and U-20 success

Pinnick made his assessment of football in Nigeria following the involvement of several national teams in international competitions.

According to Pinnick a member of the FIFA council, football is Nigeria continues to get better.

The former Delta State Football Association chairman made this declaration through a message on his official Instagram handle.

Pinnick on Nigerian football

The football administrator made the observation that football in Nigerian is on the up following the recent success of the youth teams.

The under 20 team known as the Flying Eagles were victorious at the West African Football Union (WAFU) tournament.

The women's national team known as the Super Falcons recently landed in Morocco for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The under 17 team known as the Golden Eaglets defeated Burkina Faso to be crowned champions at the WAFU tournament.

According to the Pinnick, the recent success means football in Nigeria is going in the right direction.

He said, "There is no gainsaying that Nigeria Football has continued to wax strong, despite the Super Eagles’ narrow miss of a ticket to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. That miss has sparked something in all the National Teams, including the Super Eagles squad itself.

"It’s been two wins in two games for the Super Eagles in the race to 2023 AFCON, including an international win-record of 10-0 against Sao Tome & Principe.

"These followed impressive showings by an understrength team in friendly matches against World Cup-bound duo of Mexico and Ecuador in USA.

"The Super Falcons are heading to the Women AFCON Morocco 2022 with supreme confidence, having beaten Ghana and CIV in qualifying series, and holding Canada to a draw during their two-match tour in April.

"The Super Falconets bulldozed their way through the African qualifying series and are already getting set to dazzle the world at the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

"The Flamingos also decimated African position and will participate in the 7th FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India later this year.

"The Flying Eagles turned back all opponents to win the WAFU B U20 Championship in Niger Republic in May and have qualified for the U20 AFCON taking place in Egypt early next year.

"The Golden Eaglets followed in the footsteps of their immediate seniors and conquered WAFU B region at the U17 category right there in Ghana, and will feature at the U17 AFCON in Algeria next year.

"Indeed, our teams are living up to expectations and we are particularly delighted by the performances of the youth teams, which assure us that the future is very bright for the senior squads.