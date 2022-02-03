I am hurt but that's football - Aubameyang's emotional goodbye to Arsenal fans

The 32-year-old was exiled from the squad by manager Mikel Arteta over disciplinary issues for the last few weeks of his stay at Emirates Stadium become completing a switch to the Spanish giants on Transfer Deadline Day.

POOL

The Gabonese striker noted that one of the highlights of his career with the Gunners was captaining the club and winning trophies.

Your support was everything for me - Aubameyang

Aubameyang posted the goodbye message on his Instagram account late on Tuesday night.

The post read: "To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years.

"We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

Aubameyang wishes Arsenal success

Aubameyang admitted that he was sad to leave the club without saying a proper farewell to the fans but stressed that he continues to respect the club.

"I have always been 100% focused on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football.

AFP

"I'm sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future! Love, Auba."