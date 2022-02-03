I am hurt but that's football - Aubameyang's emotional goodbye to Arsenal fans

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Aubameyang spent four years at Arsenal but left under acrimonious circumstances

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 92 goals for Arsenal after moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2018
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 92 goals for Arsenal after moving from Borussia Dortmund in 2018

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent an emotional goodbye to Arsenal fans following his departure to Barcelona.

The 32-year-old was exiled from the squad by manager Mikel Arteta over disciplinary issues for the last few weeks of his stay at Emirates Stadium become completing a switch to the Spanish giants on Transfer Deadline Day.

Aubameyang and Arteta had a running battle before the Spanish manager stripped the Gabonese of the captaincy
Aubameyang and Arteta had a running battle before the Spanish manager stripped the Gabonese of the captaincy POOL

The Gabonese striker noted that one of the highlights of his career with the Gunners was captaining the club and winning trophies.

Aubameyang posted the goodbye message on his Instagram account late on Tuesday night.

The post read: "To the Arsenal fans, thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years.

"We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me. Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart.

Aubameyang admitted that he was sad to leave the club without saying a proper farewell to the fans but stressed that he continues to respect the club.

"I have always been 100% focused on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts - but that is football.

Aubameyang won one FA Cup and one Community Shield with Arsenal
Aubameyang won one FA Cup and one Community Shield with Arsenal AFP

"I'm sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future! Love, Auba."

Aubameyang joined Ferran Torres and Adama Traore as imports from the Premier League to a cash-strapped Barcelona side as Xavi tries to reinforce an underperforming side.

