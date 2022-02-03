My only problem was him - Aubameyang blames Arteta for Arsenal exit

The Gabonese striker fell from being the captain of the team to being exiled during a running battle with the Spanish manager over disciplinary issues.

Arteta was not happy with me - Aubameyang

Speaking on Wednesday at his unveiling for his new club Barcelona, Aubameyang stated that the only person he had a problem with at Arsenal was Arteta.

"It was just him and he made that decision. He wasn't happy, I can't tell you more. He wasn't very happy, I was very calm," the 32-year-old stated.

AFP

Aubameyang stated that he tried to do everything right at the Emirates Stadium despite not being happy in his last few months.

Aubameyang explained: "My last few months at Arsenal were complicated, that’s football sometimes. For my part, I never wanted to do anything wrong.

"My problem was only with Arteta. I can’t say much more, I wasn’t happy.”

Pulse Nigeria

The former Borussia Dortmund striker spent four years with the Gunners, scoring 92 goals and creating 21 assists in the time.