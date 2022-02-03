Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has blamed Mikel Arteta for the circumstances with which he left the team for Barcelona.
My only problem was him - Aubameyang blames Arteta for Arsenal exit
Arteta refused to select Aubameyang in his matchday squads for the whole of December
The Gabonese striker fell from being the captain of the team to being exiled during a running battle with the Spanish manager over disciplinary issues.
Arteta was not happy with me - Aubameyang
Speaking on Wednesday at his unveiling for his new club Barcelona, Aubameyang stated that the only person he had a problem with at Arsenal was Arteta.
"It was just him and he made that decision. He wasn't happy, I can't tell you more. He wasn't very happy, I was very calm," the 32-year-old stated.
Aubameyang stated that he tried to do everything right at the Emirates Stadium despite not being happy in his last few months.
Aubameyang explained: "My last few months at Arsenal were complicated, that’s football sometimes. For my part, I never wanted to do anything wrong.
"My problem was only with Arteta. I can’t say much more, I wasn’t happy.”
The former Borussia Dortmund striker spent four years with the Gunners, scoring 92 goals and creating 21 assists in the time.
Aubameyang last played for Arsenal on December 6, 2021, in a 2-1 defeat against Everton away at Goodison Park.