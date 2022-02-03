My only problem was him - Aubameyang blames Arteta for Arsenal exit

Damola Ogungbe
Arteta refused to select Aubameyang in his matchday squads for the whole of December

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mikel Arteta were at loggerheads before the Gabonese striker left for Barcelona

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has blamed Mikel Arteta for the circumstances with which he left the team for Barcelona.

The Gabonese striker fell from being the captain of the team to being exiled during a running battle with the Spanish manager over disciplinary issues.

Speaking on Wednesday at his unveiling for his new club Barcelona, Aubameyang stated that the only person he had a problem with at Arsenal was Arteta.

"It was just him and he made that decision. He wasn't happy, I can't tell you more. He wasn't very happy, I was very calm," the 32-year-old stated.

Arteta now has Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as the only centre-forwards left at Arsenal AFP

Aubameyang stated that he tried to do everything right at the Emirates Stadium despite not being happy in his last few months.

Aubameyang explained: "My last few months at Arsenal were complicated, that’s football sometimes. For my part, I never wanted to do anything wrong.

"My problem was only with Arteta. I can’t say much more, I wasn’t happy.”

Aubameyang will continue his adventure at Barcelona Pulse Nigeria

The former Borussia Dortmund striker spent four years with the Gunners, scoring 92 goals and creating 21 assists in the time.

Aubameyang last played for Arsenal on December 6, 2021, in a 2-1 defeat against Everton away at Goodison Park.

Damola Ogungbe

