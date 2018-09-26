Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Pickford pens new six-year deal at Everton

Football Pickford pens new six-year deal at Everton

England number one Jordan Pickford said he believes moving to Everton was the key factor in him starring at the World Cup as he signed a new six-year deal with The Toffees on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford signed a new six-year deal with the Premier League side on Wednesday play

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford signed a new six-year deal with the Premier League side on Wednesday

(AFP)

England number one Jordan Pickford said he believes moving to Everton was the key factor in him starring at the World Cup as he signed a new six-year deal with The Toffees on Wednesday.

Pickford didn't make his England debut until after joining Everton from Sunderland for ?30 million ($39 million) in June 2017, but just a year later played a major part in Russia as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals for the first time in 28 years.

"When I made the move last year, I thought Everton would be a great club to come to and the right step in my career," said Pickford.

"Getting the opportunity to become England's number one was down to being at Everton, I believe, and being able to put in solid performances week in and week out.

"Coming to Everton, a massive club with a massive history and seeing how passionate and determined the fans are, it's inspired me to perform week in and week out and it's moved my career on, without question."

Things haven't yet gone as well at club level for Pickford, though, as Everton finished a disappointing campaign in eighth last season and are currently 12th in the Premier League after six league games under new boss Marco Silva.

However, Pickford wants to go onto become a "legend" at Goodison Park.

"This is a great club for me and, hopefully, we can get the success for the fans to earn the right to be a legend at Everton one day, each and every one of us."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 FIFA Best awards Mbappe, Hazard, Kante celebrate at Willian and Luiz...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 Manchester City Vs Chelsea DSTV, other cable TV leave Nigerians...bullet

Football

Leonardo Jardim (L) trudges off the pitch at the end of Monaco's defeat against Angers on Tuesday
Football Monaco coach Jardim up for the fight despite poor start to season
Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Koscielny says Arsenal midfielder has everything to be a top player
Paul Pogba (left) and Jose Mourinho are at loggerheads at Manchester United
Football Mourinho and Pogba filmed in tense Man United training ground exchange
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, seen here playing against Schalke last Saturday, twisted his ankle in his first game at left-back against Augsburg on Tuesday in a 1-1 draw and is struggling to be fit to face Hertha Berlin on Friday.
Football Bayern star Goretzka nursing knock after left-back debut
X
Advertisement