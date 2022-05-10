Photos: Super Eagles goalkeeper is off the market as he marries his fiancee

Super Eagles goalkeeper John Noble is no longer a single man after he got married to his fiancee on Saturday, May 7. Pulse Sports Nigeria earlier reported the news of Noble's impending marriage.
The city of Gokana came alive on Saturday as one of Nigeria's players said goodbye to the single life.
The 27-year-old is now finally hooked in a ceremony that took place in Gokana, Rivers state. The marriage received both traditional and church blessings.
Noble and his wife looked glamorous in a couple of photos from both the church and traditional weddings that surfaced on the internet.
Noble misses Enyimba's game
The 27-year-old, who has made five appearances for Enyimba this season, missed the People's Elephants league game against Akwa United on Sunday.
However, Enyimba coped well without him as they held Akwa to a 1-1 draw away from home. The draw meant Enyimba stayed in seventh place in the NPFL with 39 points from 27 games.
Noble could be back in Enyimba's squad when they host Lobi Stars on Sunday.
Super Eagles dream
Noble's profile has risen in the last 12 months. The 27-year-old has been a regular name in the Super Eagles squad in recent months.
He received his first call-up for last year's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho. Although he never played in the two games, Noble received more call-ups in subsequent games.
He was part of Nigeria's squad that went to AFCON 2021 in Cameroon. The 27-year-old will hope to be part of Nigeria's squad for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador.
