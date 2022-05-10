Photos: Super Eagles goalkeeper is off the market as he marries his fiancee

The 27-year-old is now finally hooked in a ceremony that took place in Gokana, Rivers state. The marriage received both traditional and church blessings.

Noble and his wife looked glamorous in a couple of photos from both the church and traditional weddings that surfaced on the internet.

Noble misses Enyimba's game

The 27-year-old, who has made five appearances for Enyimba this season, missed the People's Elephants league game against Akwa United on Sunday.

However, Enyimba coped well without him as they held Akwa to a 1-1 draw away from home. The draw meant Enyimba stayed in seventh place in the NPFL with 39 points from 27 games.

Noble could be back in Enyimba's squad when they host Lobi Stars on Sunday.

Super Eagles dream

Noble's profile has risen in the last 12 months. The 27-year-old has been a regular name in the Super Eagles squad in recent months.

He received his first call-up for last year's Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho. Although he never played in the two games, Noble received more call-ups in subsequent games.

