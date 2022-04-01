PHOTO STORY: Stars, coaches arrive at venue of the FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar as Davido performs 'Hayya Hayya'

Although the fate of eight teams remains to be decided contention, draws will still be conducted for the three spots up for grabs in June.

The draw will be conducted by eight former players and coaches, including World Cup winners Cafu of Brazil and Lothar Matthaus of Germany.

The others will be Jay-Jay Okocha, Tim Cahill, Adel Ahmed MalAllah, Ali Daei, Bora Milutinovic and Rabah Madjer.

Here are pictures as guests arrived at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar, the venue of the draw.

