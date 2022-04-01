PHOTO STORY: Stars, coaches arrive at venue of the FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar as Davido performs 'Hayya Hayya'

Jidechi Chidiezie
Nigerias Davido, Okocha play important roles in Fridays draw

FIFA World Cup draws
FIFA World Cup draws

With just over 230 days until the first ball is kicked on 21 November, the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will set the path for the 29 teams that have qualified so far.

Although the fate of eight teams remains to be decided contention, draws will still be conducted for the three spots up for grabs in June.

The draw will be conducted by eight former players and coaches, including World Cup winners Cafu of Brazil and Lothar Matthaus of Germany.

The others will be Jay-Jay Okocha, Tim Cahill, Adel Ahmed MalAllah, Ali Daei, Bora Milutinovic and Rabah Madjer.

Here are pictures as guests arrived at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar, the venue of the draw.

World Cup draw host Idris Elba arrives in style with his wife, Sabrina (FIFA)
World Cup draw host Idris Elba arrives in style with his wife, Sabrina (FIFA) FIFA
Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha with other ex-players conducting the draws
Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha with other ex-players conducting the draws Pulse Nigeria
2018 World Cup winning coach, Didier Deschamps arrives at the venue
2018 World Cup winning coach, Didier Deschamps arrives at the venue FIFA
2022 FIFA World Cup draw Pot 1 balls
2022 FIFA World Cup draw Pot 1 balls FIFA
Former Arsenal manager and FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger
Former Arsenal manager and FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger FIFA
Since the advent of the World Cup in 1930, two trophies have been used: the Jules Rimet Trophy from 1930 to 1970, and the FIFA World Cup Trophy from 1974 to the present day
Since the advent of the World Cup in 1930, two trophies have been used: the Jules Rimet Trophy from 1930 to 1970, and the FIFA World Cup Trophy from 1974 to the present day FIFA
Two FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil's Kaka (L) and Italy's Andrea Pirlo (R)
Two FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil's Kaka (L) and Italy's Andrea Pirlo (R) FIFA
England's manager, Gareth Southgate England are in pot 1 with Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, Spain, and Portugal
England's manager, Gareth Southgate England are in pot 1 with Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, Spain, and Portugal FIFA
Davido (R) performs at the World Cup draw with Trinadad Cardona (L)
Davido (R) performs at the World Cup draw with Trinadad Cardona (L) Getty Images
Retired footballer Sergio Kun Aguero with his wife at the DECC, Qatar
Retired footballer Sergio Kun Aguero with his wife at the DECC, Qatar FIFA
2010 World Cup winning captain, Iker Casillas
2010 World Cup winning captain, Iker Casillas FIFA
The FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup FIFA
Environs of the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar, venue for the draw
Environs of the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Doha, Qatar, venue for the draw Getty Images

