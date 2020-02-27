The Cameroon international was touched by Arhin Aboagye’s effort to launch his career as a goalkeeper despite being in prison.

The 23-year-old has now fulfilled his promise, having shipped the signed jersey and gloves to Ghana.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Meet the talented goalkeeper trying to launch his career from Nsawam Prison

“Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana promised Arhin Aboagye signed jersey and gloves after seeing @julietbawuah's story from the Nsawam Prison. The package has landed. Thank you @AndreyOnana,” Head of Sports at TV3, Michael Oti Adjei confirmed in a tweet, accompanied by a photo of the package.

Aboagye’s inspirational story as an inmate has been trending after it was told in a documentary by TV3’s Juliet Bawuah, titled ‘Football behind bars”.

He currently has three more years to serve at Ghana’s medium security prison, having already served six years and some months.

READ ALSO: “Bring him to us!” – Gt. Olympics express interest in talented goalkeeper at Nsawam prison

In the documentary aired by TV3, the young man tells the story of how he’s been working hard to realise his dream of becoming a professional goalkeeper.

Arhin Aboagye

According to him, he has always wanted to become a goalkeeper but his parents preferred having him in school instead.

He said being in prison has dealt him a massive reality check and, he doesn’t just look forward to being reformed, but also taking advantage of every opportunity to launch a career.

Aboagye said he looks up to Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana and says he hopes to emulate the success of the young Cameroonian goalie.

His story reached Onana after it was shared on Twitter, with the Ajaz star subsequently promising to send Aboagye a signed jersey and gloves.

The promise has now been duly fulfilled.