Philip Osondu, former Golden Eaglets forward, has passed away in Belgium.

Osondu reportedly died on arrival to the hospital he took himself to for treatment on Thursday, December 12, 2019, when he felt unwell at work.

The 48-year-old former youth international played regularly for the youth teams,Golden Eaglet, but never played for the first team.

Osondu was part of the squad that participated at the U-16 World Cup in Canada in 1987. The team reached the final of the tournament but lost to Soviet Union on penalties.

The former El-Kanemi warrior player got the World Cup Golden Ball as best player of the tournament.

Osondu was part of the Flying Eagles that took part in the U-20 World Cup in 1989 in Saudi Arabia.