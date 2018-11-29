Rohr wants Huddersfield star Billing to dump Denmark and play for Nigeria

news

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that he is making efforts for Huddersfield Town midfielder, Philip Billing to dump Denmark and switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

The German tactician has been known to be able to recruit foreign-based professionals and convince them to represent Nigeria over the duration of his time with the Super Eagles.

Defensive trio Ola Aina of Torino , Tyronne Ebuehi of Benfica and Bryan Idowu of Lokomotiv Moscow have all debuted for Nigeria under Rohr.

The Super Eagles have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and Rohr is already making plans to bolster his squad ahead of the tournament.

Rohr on Billing

In a report by Complete Sports, Rohr stated the Billings among the players he and his recruitment team are monitoring several players such as Dominic Solanke and Everton winger Ademola Lookman but they must be inclined to the switch.

He said, “One of my assistants leaving in England saw him (Billing) and spoke with him.

“There was a good contact but also we feel we have to be very cautious because the English Federation does not want to lose these players, we have to understand that also.”

He went on to state that they want to improve the team in key areas but knows that they face a fight from the opposing federations who have helped facilitate their development over the years.

He said, “The players have been formed and their academy work was done there (England) – the entire job done there. Now when the player is adult he says goodbye – I go with Nigeria. Not all those cases are pleasant. We have lots of cases like that in France with lots of Algerian players.”

“Lots of players l grew up in France and then they go to Algeria. It’s not easy to accept that.

“But they must really be motivated and excited to come with us. we will not push.”

Rohr will continue his recruitment work with as the Super Eagles are due back in action until March 2019 when they face Seychelles in their last 2019 AFCON qualifier at home.