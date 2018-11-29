Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Philip Billing :Huddersfield star to dump Denmark for Nigeria

Rohr wants Huddersfield star Billing to dump Denmark and play for Nigeria

The NFF are making moves to convince another foreign based star to wear the green and white.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Philip Billing play Nigeria are on the heels of Huddersfield star Philip Billing (ClubCall)

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has stated that he is making efforts for Huddersfield Town midfielder, Philip Billing to dump Denmark and switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

The German tactician has been known to be able to recruit foreign-based professionals and convince them to represent Nigeria over the duration of his time with the Super Eagles.

Defensive trio Ola Aina of Torino, Tyronne Ebuehi of Benfica and Bryan Idowu of Lokomotiv Moscow have all debuted for Nigeria under Rohr.

The Super Eagles have qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and Rohr is already making plans to bolster his squad ahead of the tournament.

Philip Billing play Philip Biling currently plays for Huddersfield Town (SA Breaking News)

 

Rohr on Billing

In a report by Complete Sports, Rohr stated the Billings among the players he and his recruitment team are monitoring several players such as Dominic Solanke and Everton winger Ademola Lookman but they must be inclined to the switch.

He said, “One of my assistants leaving in England saw him (Billing) and spoke with him.

“There was a good contact but also we feel we have to be very cautious because the English Federation does not want to lose these players, we have to understand that also.”

Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing (R) vies with Manchester City's Fabian Delph during their English FA Cup fifth round match on February 18, 2017 play Philip Biling currently plays for Denmark U-21 and is eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria (AFP)

 

He went on to state that they want to improve the team in key areas but knows that they face a fight from the opposing federations who have helped facilitate their development over the years.

He said, “The players have been formed and their academy work was done there (England) – the entire job done there. Now when the player is adult he says goodbye – I go with Nigeria. Not all those cases are pleasant. We have lots of cases like that in France with lots of Algerian players.”

Philip Billing play Philip Biling could make his Super Eagles debut in 2019 against Seychelles (Twitter)

 

“Lots of players l grew up in France and then they go to Algeria. It’s not easy to accept that.

“But they must really be motivated and excited to come with us. we will not push.”

Rohr will continue his recruitment work with as the Super Eagles are due back in action until March 2019 when they face Seychelles in their last 2019 AFCON qualifier at home.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Super Falcons beat Cameroon to reach AWCON 2018 final and 2019 Women's...bullet
2 Cameroon coach wants 2014, 2016 AWCON revenge over Super Falconsbullet
3 5 things to know about 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nationsbullet

Related Articles

Ademola Lookman Everton star plays for England U21 side despite links to Nigeria
Birmingham City forward Viv Solomon-Otabor turns down England to play for Nigeria
Sheyi Ojo Liverpool forward says he's ready to dump England for Nigeria
5 things to know about Nigerian-born Birmingham forward Viv Solomon-Otabor
Nigeria to face Libya in U23 AFCON qualifier
Eberechi Eze Ignored by Nigeria, QPR youngster gets England U-20 call up
5 things to know about Sheyi Ojo who is ready to dump England for Nigeria
NPFL Preview All you need to know ahead of new 2018 season
NFF Elections Amaju Pinnick returns as president for next 4 years
Ademola Lookman scores for England U-21 despite interest from Nigeria

Football

Neymar scored the decisive goal for Paris Saint-Germain in his side's 2-1 win over Liverpool on Wednesday
Football Liverpool on the ropes as PSG close in on Champions League knockouts
Christian Eriksen celebrates Tottenham's vital winner against Inter Milan
Football Eriksen's late show keeps Spurs in hunt for last 16 berth
Bastian Schweinsteiger (pictured August 2018), who will be playing his third MLS season, earned $6.1 million in total compensation in 2018
Football Schweinsteiger to stick with Fire through 2019
Neymar celebrates with Kylian Mbappe after scoring Paris Saint-Germain's second goal in their 2-1 win over Liverpool
Football Neymar inspires PSG to leave Liverpool in danger in Champions League
X
Advertisement