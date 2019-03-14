Danish player of Nigerian descent Philip Billing has revealed that a Huddersfield Town fan called him a black donkey.

The 22-year-old Billing has played for Denmark at youth levels but is born to a Nigerian parent.

In a post on his official Twitter account Billing narrated his experience with a Huddersfield Town supporters who racially abused him.

In the post Billing received a private message from the fan with a user handle Mazza_Pazza on his official Instagram account.

The user who is allegedly a fan for Premier League side Huddersfield Town was seemingly unsatisfied with the presence of Billing at his club.

His message said, “Leave our f****** club, I never want to see you in a Town kit ever again you useless wanna be black donkey.”

Billing shared the message but is willing to pursue legal action with the help of his representatives as he will file an official complaint.

Huddersfield Town are struggling in the Premier League and are almost certain to get relegated to the Sky Bet Championship which has brought frustration from supporters of the club.

Biling who is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for Denmark is still eligible to play for Nigeria as Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr revealed interest in the forward.

Billing has played his role in their fight to stay in the Premier League contributing two goals in 26 appearances.

There has not been a response from the Police department concerning the incident as Billing is expected to return to action when Huddersfield Town take on West Ham United in their next Premier League encounter on Saturday, March 16.