'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

David Ben
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Jadon Sancho's Man of the Match display on Saturday afternoon stole the headlines in Manchester United's win against Leeds on Sunday

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday
Manchester United recorded a 4-2 win against Leeds United on Sunday.

The resurgent Reds were two goals up in the first half courtesy of goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes and skipper Harry Maguire.

United grew a bit complacent in the second half allowing Leeds United get back into the game just 8 minutes in courtesy of Rodrigo and Raphinha's strike.

Fred and Anthony Elanga's goals helped Manchester United secure a win against Leeds on Sunday
Ultimately second half super-subs Fred and Anthony Elanga both scored to put any doubts of a draw to bed as they ran out with all three points secured.

United are now 4th placed on the summit, four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.

Jadon Sancho impressed for Man United against Leeds on Sunday
Meanwhile Manchester United fans on social media have singled out United forward Jadon Sancho for praise after the 21-year-old's brilliance against Leeds.

Here are soem reactions from Twitter to Sancho's performance below:

