Manchester United recorded a 4-2 win against Leeds United on Sunday.
'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds
Jadon Sancho's Man of the Match display on Saturday afternoon stole the headlines in Manchester United's win against Leeds on Sunday
The resurgent Reds were two goals up in the first half courtesy of goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes and skipper Harry Maguire.
United grew a bit complacent in the second half allowing Leeds United get back into the game just 8 minutes in courtesy of Rodrigo and Raphinha's strike.
Ultimately second half super-subs Fred and Anthony Elanga both scored to put any doubts of a draw to bed as they ran out with all three points secured.
United are now 4th placed on the summit, four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham.
Meanwhile Manchester United fans on social media have singled out United forward Jadon Sancho for praise after the 21-year-old's brilliance against Leeds.
Here are soem reactions from Twitter to Sancho's performance below:
