PFL: Can Fidelis Ilechukwu make a title-winning difference at Plateau United?

Not only did the church-run club avoid relegation that year, but it was Ilechukwu’s exciting brand of attacking and possession-based football, coupled with the young talents on ground, that caught the eye.

MFM’s second place finish the following year and subsequent qualification for the Caf Champions League took Ilechukwu’s stock further up. Things might have dovetailed for MFM from 2018 onwards, with the team struggling to maintain the highs of their first two years. Ilechukwu’s reputation however never waned and it was no surprise he instantly got a job at Heartland after ending his 13-year relationship with MFM in 2019.

In Owerri, things were a lot harder for Ilechukwu as it was a mission to avoid relegation, and he navigated that water successfully with 13th place finishes in his two seasons.

Now Ilechukwu finds himself in his third NPFL club after joining Plateau United in August.

This is undoubtedly the charismatic coach’s biggest and most-demanding job. He takes over the club that beat his MFM side to the title in 2017 by four points. He also takes over from a cup winner in Abdu Maikaba who for the past three years failed to bring the NPFL title back to Jos.

Will Ilechukwu be able to do that?

In one of his recent media appearances, the young manager says he is looking to build the team and does not want to be under any kind of pressure.

“Right now, Plateau United is a new team [for me], and you know to build a team always takes time. I think I am not also using that as an excuse, but I am still working on how to build a team and make sure that I build a strong team,” he said.

“The most important thing is to build a formidable team – a team that is going to be capable of winning trophies. That is what we are trying to do.

“We do not want to struggle this season. We are doing everything; working so hard, but in the process of doing that, if anything positive comes out of it, it is not bad. But we do not want to be under pressure by saying that ‘we are going to win the NPFL title this season and also be in continental this season’.

“We just want to do our job and make sure we get the desired results. By doing that, anything can happen.”

Ilechukwu really seems up to build Plateau United to be a formidable side. Already some of that is happening with players such as Suraj Ayeleso, Reuben Bala, Samuel Mathias, Tosin Omoyele, Sikiru Alimi, among others arriving at the New Jos Stadium. This really makes for an exciting prospect ahead of the 2021-22 NPFL season set to kick off on December 17 with Plateau making a road trip to Niger Tornadoes in their opener.

Ilechukwu says he does not want the team to be under any pressure, but will the hierarchy allow that for him?

Maikaba had three years of relative calm but it got messy at times, like when he was given ultimatums to turn things around when the club was in bad form.

Plateau had mixed finishes under Maikaba. His maiden campaign in 2018 was fifth place in a league that ended prematurely after 24 games because of wrangling for power in the Nigeria Football Federation. In 2019, the Peace Boys were almost close to relegation after finishing one spot above the drop in the abridged league format.

The 2019-20 season seemed to be one for ultimate glory as Plateau were top of the log after 25 matches, however the NPFL was called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic. At least there was consolation of a spot in the Caf Champions League.

2020-21 was below par for Plateau with a ninth place finish, 11 points away from the continental places and 20 points off the summit of the table.

The Plateau United board might not be that patient with Ilechukwu. This isn’t MFM or Heartland where a respectable mid-table finish will be acceptable. Plateau are way more than that. Results have to come and expectations must be met. The Jos team have the desire to win the league again and be in the continental places and Ilechukwu must ensure this.

Indeed, Ilechukwu will have no excuse not to deliver as Plateau United are one of the best financially-backed teams in the NPFL. They pay regularly and can attract the best names in the country. This will serve as motivation for Ilechukwu compared to Heartland where he is still reportedly being owed ₦11 million, along with the backlog owed to the backroom staff and players by the Imo State government.

Ilechukwu must therefore come to the realisation of the enormous task he has at hand. He’s on the job because of his reputation as a brilliant manager and he’s got to make it work at Plateau United.