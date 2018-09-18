Pulse.ng logo
Petr Čech turns linesman in league match

Officiating Role Petr Čech turns linesman in league match

The Czech Republic shot-stopper was called into an officiating role for a Sunday League match.

  • Published:
play

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech must be a multi-talented man, even when he is not on the football pitch.

The 33-year-old apparently has other roles he has mastered, and one of them has been revealed as being a linesman.

Cech was in post when the Gunners run out 2-1 winners over Newcastle United in a Premier League game on Saturday.

However, the Czech Republic international was back on the field on Sunday to officiate a Sunday League game.

The goalkeeper later took to Instagram to post a photo of himself acting as a linesman, accompanied by the harshtags#sundayleague #grassrootsfootball.

The act awed many of his fans across the world, with many of them commending him in the comment section.

"You're the best, Čech! Respect from Brazil!" one fan wrote.

play Petr Cech

"I really hope to see you back at Chelsea one day, as a manager or an ambassador. Love your passion,” another added.

Cech is expected to man the post once again when Arsenal play in the EUROPA League on Thursday.

