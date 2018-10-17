Pulse.ng logo
Peter Rufai trends on Twitter Nigeria during Libya Vs Nigeria

Peter Rufai trends on Twitter Nigeria after commentator during Libya Vs Nigeria addressed him as ‘late’

Dodo Mayana was at the same time live on popular Lagos sports radio Brila FM covering the Super Eagles game.

  • Published:
Peter Rufai play Peter Rufai trends on Twitter Nigeria after commentator during Libya Vs Nigeria addressed him as ‘late’ (Pulse)

While the Super Eagles of Nigeria were busing battling their Libyan counterparts on Tuesday, October 16 it was former Nigerian goalkeeper Peter Rufai that was trending on Twitter Nigeria.

During a game, one of the match commentators for the game on SuperSport addressed the former goalkeeper as ‘late’ sparking a huge Twitter reaction.

Ok so the commentator actually said the Great Peter Rufai and not the late. Thank goodness,” @Ikwerreman wrote on Twitter.

 

“I just heard @SuperSportTV commentator said late Peter Rufai. Please don't use your mouth kill our legends oooo,” @danopejo said.

 

Jesus!!!!! the Super Sport commentator don kill Rufai before him time ooo. I just heard him say the Late great Peter Rufai,” Twitter user @yemiTM442 said.

 

 “I expect an unreserved apology from @SuperSportTV tomorrow morning for their commentator who said "Late Peter Rufai" when the man is alive and active,” @Deji_OoniAbj wrote.

 

When Nigeria refuses to honor our Legends like other countries do theirs. It took a commentator calling Peter Rufai “Late” on supersports 9 for us to remember him.  Tragic,”  @Biimpeh wrote.

 

I think the commentator is depressing and absent minded. Which one is "The late great Peter Rufai? Dodo mayana is not dead... I can't believe these rubbish commentary,” @youngichu wrote. 

 

Dear Commentator, the great Peter Rufai aka Dodo Mayana is very much alive oh,”  @SegunThePundit wrote.

Rufai alive and well

Libya Vs Nigeria trends on Twitter play The slip on Twitter generated many reactions on Twitter bringing the former goalkeeper to top of Twitter Nigeria trends (Twitter)
 

The slip on live TV generated enough comments on Twitter to to make the one-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner to trend on Twitter Nigeria.

Coincidentally, Dodo Mayana as he is fondly called was at the same time live on popular Lagos sports radio Brila FM covering the Super Eagles game.

 

Dodo Mayana is live, Dodo Mayana is talking,” he said in a video clip recorded at the radio studio.

Whoever that is talking, I rebuke you,” he added.

